The U.S. Ad Council's new national COVID-19 vaccine ad campaign goes for the soft sell

Peter Weber
·2 min read

Many people are counting the hours until they can get their COVID-19 vaccination, and a much smaller number will never get the shot, but about 40 percent of Americans say they are on the fence — and that's the group the Ad Council is targeting with its new ad campaign, launching Thursday. The ads will run for months on TV, radio, streaming services, social media, and other platforms. They will evolve with the availability of the vaccine and any new developments.

The ad campaign's tagline is "It's Up to You" — specifically, it's up to you to learn about the vaccines, says Ad Council president and CEO Lisa Sherman. But the ads also suggest it's up to everyone to end this pandemic so we can hug our loved ones again without potentially infecting them with a deadly virus. The Ad Council directs viewers to a new website, GetVaccineAnswers.org, with information about the vaccines and where they can get inoculated.

The Ad Council is the nonprofit group behind such public service ads as the Smokey Bear campaign and "Friends Don't Let Friends Drive Drunk" ads. This ad campaign, using more than $50 million in donated funds and $500 million worth of donated media and talent, is one of the organization's biggest and most ambitious efforts. "We're dealing with the biggest issues of our lifetime," Sherman said. "We recognized pretty quickly that unless people could learn more about the vaccine and get educated, they may not take them. And then we wouldn't be any better off next year than we are this year."

The Ad Council shaped its campaign on months of in-depth focus groups and surveys. "Some possible messaging approaches, such as encouraging Americans to be vaccinated because it's 'the right thing to do,' were rejected as pushy or accusatory in surveyed groups," The Washington Post reports. The soft sell worked better.

People need good information "to help them make good decisions for themselves," Liz Hamel, who oversees coronavirus surveys at the Kaiser Family Foundation, tells the Post. "We know that most people who are still deciding whether to get the vaccine want it to be their personal choice."

The Ad Council's ads will fill the gap between an aborted $300 million ad blitz envisioned by the Trump administration and the Biden administration's coming pro-vaccine campaign. These ads pull the heartstrings, but other Ad Council COVID-19 campaigns are a little more fun.

More stories from theweek.com
Democrats should take the Romney-Cotton proposal seriously
The MyPillow guy might be Trump's ultimate chump
The GOP's apathy for governing is being exposed

Recommended Stories

  • Ad campaign launches to build public trust in COVID-19 shots

    A public service ad campaign unveiled Thursday aims to convince Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19, telling them “It's Up to You.” The campaign by the Ad Council and its partners is focused on those who may be hesitant to get the shots. One print ad reads: “Getting back to hugs starts with getting informed,” and directs readers to a website with information about vaccines in seven languages.

  • Dr. Fauci Says You No Longer Have to Do This Anymore

    At the start of the pandemic, health experts were still in the process of learning about COVID-19, including the most common methods of transmission, who is considered high risk, and even how to treat those infected with the virus. One year later, the virus is more thoroughly understood, and therefore, many of the recommendations offered then are no longer relevant. On Tuesday night Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke at the National Congress of American Indians Executive Council and revealed one major rule that has changed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. Dr. Fauci Says No Need to Wash Cardboard—But Please Wash Your Hands After Handling ItInitially, health experts believed that COVID-19 could be spread via infected droplets landing on surfaces—such as countertops, plastic, metal, and even cardboard and paper. Therefore, they encouraged people to wipe down and sanitize surfaces regularly. Some people even avoided touching packages and mail for a few days. However, according to Dr. Fauci, there isn’t a need for this any more. “The overwhelming transmissibility occurs through droplets in the air and not on cardboard boxes that get sent anywhere to you,” he confirmed. While you may be safe touching these items, hand hygiene is still important. “The best way to avoid any problem is to wash your hands as frequently as you can. And it could be cold water. It doesn't have to be warm water. And even if you don't have the availability nearby of water, then try to get, and I don't know how easy that would be for you to try to get some of these alcohol sanitizers and put them in appropriate places where people can just quickly give a spurt like that go like that. And if you don't have accessibility of water nearby something as easy as that, will get your hands sanitized appropriately.”Earlier this year the FDA also confirmed that the virus isn’t usually spread this way. “The U.S. Department of Agriculture, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continue to underscore that there is no credible evidence of food or food packaging associated with or as a likely source of viral transmission of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus causing COVID-19,” said Dr. Janet Woodcock, acting commissioner of food and drugs at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.RELATED: If You Feel This You May Have Already Had COVID Says Dr. FauciHow to Stay Safe During This PandemicFollow Fauci’s fundamentals and help end this surge, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don’t travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • Southern exposure: Cold wreaks havoc on aging waterworks

    Families stood in lines for hours to get drinking water. Hospitals collected buckets of water to flush toilets. “You don’t realize how much you use water until you don’t have it,” said Brian Crawford, chief administrative officer for the Willis-Knighton Health System in the northwestern Louisiana city of Shreveport, where water pressure at one hospital only started returning to normal Wednesday.

  • From the hinterland to Hollywood: how Indian farmers galvanised a protest movement

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is struggling to beat back his biggest political challenge in years from a protest movement which began with disgruntled farmers travelling to New Delhi on tractors and is now gaining wider support at home and abroad. Simmering in makeshift camps housing tens of thousands of farmers since last year, the movement has seen a dramatic growth in recent weeks, getting backing from environmental activists, opposition parties and even A-list Western celebrities. At its heart are three new farm laws passed by the government last September, thanks to the majority Modi's right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) enjoys in the lower house of parliament.

  • Nets rout Magic 129-92, run NBA-leading win streak to eight

    Kyrie Irving had 27 points and nine assists, James Harden scored 20 points and the Nets extended their longest winning streak since moving to Brooklyn to eight games with a 129-92 rout of the Orlando Magic on Thursday night. The Nets have the longest current winning streak in the NBA and their longest since a franchise record-tying 14-game run late in the 2005-06 season. This roll has come almost entirely without Kevin Durant, who missed his sixth straight game with a strained left hamstring.

  • Experts say Dominion and Smartmatic could win their defamation lawsuits, but MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says they have 'zero' chance

    The Trump backers Rudy Giuliani, Sydney Powell, and Mike Lindell face defamation lawsuits from Dominion and Smartmatic that may succeed, experts say.

  • China's ships are getting bigger and more aggressive, and Japan is scrambling to keep up

    China's massive Coast Guard and a new law expanding what it can do have worried its neighbors, maybe none of them more so than Japan.

  • McConnell says he'd support Trump if he wins 2024 nomination

    Less than a month after excoriating Donald Trump in a blistering floor speech, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday that he would “absolutely” support the former president again if he secured the Republican nomination in 2024. “I've got at least four members that I think are planning on running for president, plus governors and others,” McConnell said. McConnell's remarks underscore an awkward balancing act he sought to maintain since Trump lost the election, reflecting the reality that McConnell’s own path back to power in the Senate hinges on enthusiasm from a party base that still ardently supports Trump.

  • An ex-girlfriend tipped off the FBI about an alleged US Capitol rioter after he called her a 'moron'

    Richard Michetti was arraigned Tuesday in Philadelphia over his alleged participation in the January 6 insurrection.

  • Lawmakers, rights groups ask Malaysia to explain deportation

    Malaysian lawmakers and rights groups on Wednesday demanded that the government explain why it violated a court stay order and deported 1,086 Myanmar migrants, saying it put their lives in danger following Myanmar's military coup. A high court on Tuesday ordered a stay of the repatriation of 1,200 Myanmar nationals pending an appeal by Amnesty International Malaysia and Asylum Access Malaysia, which said there were refugees, asylum-seekers and minors among the group.

  • Republican leaders want a show of unity. Will Trump allow it?

    The next few days will give Republicans opportunities to stand together or fight among themselves, first when the House of Representatives votes on a $1.9 trillion coronavirus package on Friday and again when Donald Trump retakes the global spotlight in a speech to the party's most conservative members. The Republican leaders in the Senate and House of Representatives - Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy - have focused on rallying their caucuses against Democratic President Joe Biden's massive bill and away from internal hostilities over the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and former President Trump's impeachment. But those efforts could prove hard to maintain when Trump speaks to the Conservative Political Action Committee on Sunday and likely wades into the party's efforts retake congressional majorities in 2022.

  • Hyundai to replace 82,000 electric-vehicle batteries over fire risk

    The South Korean carmaker is replacing batteries for huge numbers of Kona electric cars.

  • Marvel Studios president hints 'we probably could' see characters like Jessica Jones again 'someday' in the MCU

    "I'm not exactly sure...but perhaps someday," Kevin Feige said of the possibility that Netflix or ABC characters would enter the MCU.

  • U.S. aims to return to U.N. rights body, shield Israel

    U.S. President Joseph Biden's new administration said on Wednesday it would continue its international re-engagement by seeking election to the U.N. Human Rights Council where it will press to eliminate a "disproportionate focus" on ally Israel. Under former President Donald Trump's more isolationist approach, Washington quit the council in 2018 but the Biden government has already returned as an observer. "I'm pleased to announce the United States will seek election to the Human Rights Council for the 2022-24 term," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the council by video.

  • Will Kevin McCarthy's cozying to Trump make him House speaker?

    House Minority Leader McCarthy sees a chance to ride his warm relationship with Trump into the House majority and a job he's wanted for years — speaker.

  • Police warn of threat to 'blow up' U.S. Capitol

    Police say Donald Trump supporters that launched last month's deadly attack on the US Capitol, want to launch another assault.The chief of the Capitol police said Thursday, the threats point to a possible attack during an address by President Joe Biden. Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman called for continued high security around the building. "We know that members of the militia groups that were present on January 6 have stated their desires that they want to blow up the Capitol, and kill as many members as possible, with a direct nexus to the State of the Union."While a date has not yet been set for this year's State of the Union, it typically happens early in the year. Washington D.C. has been on unprecedented security since last month's attack - including fences topped with razor wire and checkpoints manned by the National Guard. About 5,000 troops are expected to stay through mid-March.

  • Every single Emma Watson movie, ranked

    The "Harry Potter" star may be best-known for playing Hermione Granger, but critics also enjoyed her roles in "Ballet Shoes" and "Little Women."

  • Hyundai to replace EV batteries over fire risk

    Hyundai Motor is set to replace the batteries in some 82,000 electric vehicles over risks they could catch fire. Combined with an earlier recall, the problem looks set to cost the automaker about $900 million. The latest move mainly applies to its best-selling EV, the Kona. It was first recalled in October for a software upgrade after a series of fires. But in January one of the upgraded cars then caught fire, prompting South Korean authorities to probe whether the first recall was adequate. The unit of LG Chem which makes the batteries said Hyundai had misapplied its suggestions regarding battery management. It said the batteries themselves were not the fire risk. There have been 15 cases of fires involving the Kona EV. Most were in South Korea, but there were two in Canada and one each in Finland and Austria. Hyundai Motor shares were down close to 4 percent in afternoon trade on Wednesday (February 24).

  • House Democrats gear up for Friday vote on the $1.9 trillion Biden stimulus package

    Senate Democrats are awaiting a key decision that would determine whether a $15 minimum wage can be included in the final package.

  • While President Biden visits storm-torn Texas, Sen. Ted Cruz will be giving a speech on 'cancel culture' in Florida

    The president will tour the state with Gov. Greg Abbott.