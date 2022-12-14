U.S. to add over 30 Chinese companies to trade blacklist -Bloomberg News

Illustration picture of U.S. and Chinese flags
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The Biden administration plans to place Chinese chip maker Yangtze Memory Technologies (YMTC) and 35 other Chinese firms on a trade blacklist that would prevent them from buying certain American components, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The U.S Department of Commerce will add the Chinese companies to a so-called Entity List as early as this week, the report said, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Once a company is added to the entity list, its U.S. suppliers must seek a special license to ship even low-tech items to it.

YMTC declined to comment, and the U.S. Department of Commerce did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment outside business hours.

Dozens of other Chinese entities, including YMTC, were "at risk" of being added to a trade blacklist as soon as Dec. 6, a U.S. Commerce Department official said in prepared remarks seen by Reuters last month.

In October, 31 entities, including YMTC, were added to a list of companies that U.S. officials have been unable to inspect, ratcheting up tensions with Beijing.

(Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Recommended Stories

  • Thyssenkrupp Expands Submarine Production in Wake of Russian War

    (Bloomberg) -- Thyssenkrupp AG is increasing its submarine production capacity in Germany, the latest sign that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is upending Europe’s security landscape.Most Read from BloombergMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesTesla Stock Has Never Been This Cheap — And It Could

  • Ally Financial (ALLY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Ally Financial (ALLY) closed at $25.94 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.82% move from the prior day.

  • Oil Steadies After Two-Day Rally Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil edged lower ahead of a decision on monetary policy from the Federal Reserve after rallying 6% over the previous two sessions.Most Read from BloombergMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesTesla Stock Has Never Been This Cheap — And It Could Still Drop FurtherUS consumer prices

  • US Plays Down Idea of CPI Leak Following Pre-Report Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- US government officials said they weren’t aware of any early leaks of closely watched inflation data Tuesday, following a surge of Treasuries buying that took place seconds before the report was released.Most Read from BloombergMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesTesla Stock Has

  • Triple-Dip La Nina to Chill Northeast Asia and Buoy Energy Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- A rare triple-dip La Nina is chilling Northeast Asia, with the densely populated region being hit by frigid weather that will add to global energy demand and push up fuel prices. Most Read from BloombergMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesTesla Stock Has Never Been This Cheap —

  • China’s Covid Pivot Set to Worsen the Global Energy Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s pivot away from Covid Zero is poised to boost natural gas demand in the world’s biggest importer, potentially curbing supply to Europe and other Asian nations.Most Read from BloombergMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesTesla Stock Has Never Been This Cheap — And It Could

  • EU seeks firm words on Russia at first summit with ASEAN

    The European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meet for their first summit on Wednesday to deepen economic ties, with European leaders pressing for firm, shared language critical of Russia. The leaders of 27 EU countries and nine of 10 ASEAN leaders have been invited to a commemoration of 45 years of diplomatic relations. Military-ruled Myanmar has been excluded.

  • U.S. consults with Japan, Netherlands on chip restrictions as China pushes back

    China on Monday launched a trade dispute at the World Trade Organization opposing U.S. chip export control measures, while Reuters reported on Tuesday that it is preparing a more than 1 trillion yuan ($143 billion) package to support its domestic chip-making industry. The Biden administration aims to cut China off from advanced semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with U.S. equipment in a bid to slow Beijing's technological and military advances, and it issued a series of curbs in October.

  • China reduces COVID-19 case number reporting as virus surges

    China’s National Health Commission scaled down its daily COVID-19 report starting Wednesday in response to a sharp decline in PCR testing since the government eased anti-virus measures after daily cases hit record highs. This poses a key challenge for China as it relaxes its strict “zero-COVID” policy. With mass-PCR testing no longer obligatory and people with mild symptoms allowed to recuperate at home rather than in one of the field hospitals that became notorious for overcrowding and poor hygiene, it has grown more difficult to gauge the true number of cases. Beijing's streets have grown eerily quiet, with lines forming outside fever clinics — the number of which has been increased from 94 to 303 — and at pharmacies, where cold and flu medications are harder to find.

  • U.S. expected to announce major nuclear fusion energy breakthrough

    Rep. Ted Lieu of California said if the announcement this week is what's expected, "it could be a game changer for the world."

  • Twitter reportedly has not paid rent for headquarter office, employee severance packages

    Yahoo Finance Live examines latest expense reports from Twitter under the leadership of Elon Musk, including what the social media platform owes for its office's rent and employee severances.

  • Crypto Market’s Near-Apocalypse in 2022 Turns Zombie Tokens Into Dead Coins

    The number of cryptocurrencies has dropped by about 1,000 since early 2022, the biggest-ever decline in the 13-year-old crypto industry’s volatile history, according to Statista. Analysts say project failures could be associated with no buyers or rug pulls.

  • Coinbase Says Law Enforcement Requests Rose 66% From Year Ago

    The number of requests from the U.S., which accounted for about 43% of the total, increased by 6%.

  • Twitter to lose users, revenue to be flat for two years - Insider Intelligence

    Experts and users have had concerns about Twitter's ability to fight misinformation after it let go about half of its staff, including those involved in content moderation. Twitter, which went private in October, will lose more users in the United States than in any of the countries Insider Intelligence tracks, the report said, adding that monthly users will fall to 50.5 million in 2024, the lowest level since 2014. "Users will start to leave the platform next year as they grow frustrated with technical issues and the proliferation of hateful or other unsavory content," said Jasmine Enberg, principal analyst at Insider Intelligence.

  • Adoption of DeFi, ZK Tech, NFTs and More Will Continue to Increase in 2023

    The crises of the past year obscured genuine growth in promising crypto industries, writes Pantera Capital General Partner Paul Veradittakit. Expanding on these themes will drive growth in the coming year.

  • Amazon Offers Some Members a New Deal

    If you're in a devilish mood and want to stop a party in its tracks (holiday or otherwise), just try bringing up the ethics of Amazon in polite conversation. While you may or may not be greeted with fiery opinions or even stone-cold silence over the awkwardness of it all, there's one thing for sure: Americans have an unreasonably high level of tolerance when it comes to supporting Amazon despite claims of terrible working conditions, stacks of lawsuits and a long list of other troubles over the years.

  • Stuart Varney: You can’t ignore Elon Musk as 'Twitter Files' continue to make headlines

    FOX Business’ Stuart Varney discusses Elon Musk making headlines as his release of the “Twitter Files” and new additions to the social media platform gain traction among the masses.

  • The FCC has a new broadband map, and you can challenge the results

    The FCC has a new map showing where broadband is and isn't available, and it wants you to check it.

  • EU Eases Rules To Boost Broadband Adoption

    EU competition regulators revised state aid rules to make it easier for European Union countries to finance the rollout of fast-speed broadbands. The European Commission wants all European households to have a gigabit network and all populated areas by 5G by 2030. The EU executive said governments would be allowed to provide state support to fixed broadband networks providing at least 1 gigabit per second and 150 megabits per second upload speeds. Also Read: Amazon, Netflix, Meta And Other Big T

  • Meta says it will share software in attempt to combat terrorism, human trafficking

    Meta, formerly named Facebook, said it's opening up a piece of its technology to combat terrorism and human trafficking across the internet. It said it will allow other companies to share data and prevent the spread of violent images on the internet. This software will be shared in advance of Meta's yearlong chairmanship of the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism (GIFCT), which begins in January.