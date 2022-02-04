U.S. Job Growth Blows Past Estimates, Defying Gloom Over Omicron

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. employers extended a hiring spree last month despite a record spike in Covid-19 infections and related business closures, with surging wages adding further pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Nonfarm payrolls increased 467,000 in January after an upwardly revised 510,000 gain in December, a Labor Department report showed Friday. The unemployment rate ticked up to 4%, and average hourly earnings jumped.

The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 125,000 advance in payrolls, though forecasts ranged widely. A variety of factors including omicron, seasonal adjustment and the way workers who are home sick are factored in make interpreting the January data challenging.

Read more: America Must Confront a Great Talent Recession

The dollar jumped along with Treasury yields following the report. U.S. stock-index futures dipped slightly.

In a surprise display of strength, the labor market continued to improve last month, weathering record-high levels of coronavirus infections and the resulting absenteeism from work. The data further reinforce Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s description last week of the labor market as “strong” and validate the central bank’s intention to raise interest rates in March to combat the highest inflation in nearly 40 years.

“This is much more about what it tells us about those revisions, but what it tells us today: this is the labor market screaming,” Jeff Rosenberg, a senior portfolio manager at BlackRock Inc., said on Bloomberg Television. “This is going to continue to keep pressure on the Fed.”

The potential for a weak -- or even negative -- payrolls print, largely because of virus-related disruptions, was well telegraphed in the days ahead of the report, including by White House and Fed officials.

Story continues

Population Adjustments

After adjustments to reflect updated population estimates, the labor force participation rate -- the share of the population that is working or looking for work -- increased to 62.2%. Without that impact, the rate was unchanged from 61.9% in December.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department’s report showed average hourly earnings rose 0.7% in January and 5.7% from a year ago, further fanning concerns about the persistence of inflation. The average workweek dropped.

The faster-than-expected advance in pay could fuel market concerns about the Fed taking an even more aggressive stance on inflation this year.

Overall, 3.6 million employed Americans were not at work due to illness in January, more than double that in December.

The job gains were broad based, led by a 151,000 advance in leisure and hospitality. Transportation and warehousing, retail trade and professional and business services also posted solid increases.

The solid employment growth in several categories may reflect businesses choosing to retain more holiday workers than normal in the face of a tight labor market.

(Adds graphic.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.