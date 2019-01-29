U.S. adds charges in Pennsylvania synagogue shooting case

Police vehicles are deployed near the vicinity of the home of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect Robert Bowers' home in Baldwin borough, suburb of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S., October 27, 2018. REUTERS/John Altdorfer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Pennsylvania man was charged with additional federal hate crimes and firearms offenses in the October rampage at a Pittsburgh synagogue that killed 11 people, which could lead to the death penalty if he is found guilty, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.

The new charges against Robert Bowers - who has pleaded not guilty to the earlier changes - cover obstructing free exercise of religious beliefs that led to death and injury, committing hate crimes that also resulted in death, and discharging a firearm.

The Justice Department said 22 of the counts are capital punishment-eligible offenses. If convicted, Bowers also faces a life sentence without parole, to be followed by a consecutive sentence of 250 years' imprisonment.





(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; editing by Jonathan Oatis)