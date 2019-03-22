U.S. adds new criminal charges against former Autonomy chief Lynch

(Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors on Friday added three new criminal charges to their indictment against British entrepreneur Mike Lynch related to the $11 billion sale of his company Autonomy to Hewlett-Packard in 2011.

Lynch faces a new charge of securities fraud, which carries a maximum prison term of 25 years, as well as additional charges of wire fraud and conspiracy in the 17-count indictment filed with the federal court in San Francisco.

The charges were revealed ahead of Monday's scheduled start of a $5 billion civil fraud trial in London's High Court, where HP is accusing Lynch and former Autonomy Chief Financial Officer Sushovan Hussain of causing it to overpay for the software company. Lynch has denied HP's allegations.





