White House sees 'summer of joy and freedom' as COVID-19 shots surpass 300 million

Residents line up for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Chelsea
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrea Shalal
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Andrea Shalal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States has administered 300 million COVID-19 vaccinations in 150 days, a White House official said on Friday ahead of President Joe Biden's scheduled update on his administration's vaccination program.

Biden's government-wide push to accelerate vaccinations was paying off, with COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths down to their lowest levels since the start of the pandemic, the officials said.

While Biden would "make clear that there is more work to be done" to ensure an equitable response to the pandemic, the U.S. economy was experiencing its strongest rebound in decades, the White House said.

"The results are clear: America is starting to look like America again, and entering a summer of joy and freedom," the White House said in a fact sheet.

The news comes days after the United States marked a grim milestone, surpassing 600,000 COVID-19 deaths.

The U.S. death toll remains the highest in the world, although other countries, including Brazil, Britain and Russia, have higher death rates as a measure of their populations.

A White House fact sheet said the number of COVID-19 deaths has decreased by 90% since Biden took office in January, when more than 3,300 Americans were dying each day, and highlighted big gains in the economy as people return to work.

It said more than 175 million Americans had now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, and 55% of adults were fully vaccinated.

Addressing racial imbalances in vaccination rates remained a huge and continuing concern, the White House said, but pointed to gains there as well. In the past month, it said, people of color had accounted for 54% of nationwide vaccinations, while making up 40% of the U.S. population.

Vice President Kamala Harris visited a vaccination site at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on Friday, underscoring the importance of faith groups and community-based organizations in accelerating vaccinations and overcoming vaccine hesitancy.

"Church is always a healing place. It’s so appropriate that we’re doing this here," she said in remarks at the historic church where Martin Luther King Jr. and his father once preached.

"We just need to get the word out. One of the most important ways is friend to friend, neighbor to neighbor ... please help us get the word out," Harris said, according to a pool press report on the visit.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Bill Berkrot)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Latest: WH: 300M COVID-19 shots given since inauguration

    The White House says President Joe Biden will announce 300 million COVID-19 shots have been administered in the 150 days since he took office on Jan. 20. Overall about 172.4 million people, or 51.9 percent of the total U.S. population, have received at least one dose of vaccine, according to the CDC. About 141.6 million people, or 42.6% of the population, have been fully vaccinated.

  • New video shows gym owner attacking police officer during Capitol riot, prosecutors say

    Scott Fairlamb has been charged with 12 criminal counts, including assaulting police

  • Texas man indicted in deadly shooting at cabinet business

    A Texas man has been indicted on a charges of murder and assault for allegedly opening fire at a cabinet-making company where he worked, killing one man and wounding five other employees. A Brazos County grand jury handed up the murder charge against Larry Bollin on Thursday, along with five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, said Jessica Escue, a spokeswoman for the local district attorney's office. Bollin, 27, is accused shooting his colleagues, fleeing and then shooting and wounding a state trooper in a neighboring county as authorities searched for him.

  • Biden to announce 300M COVID-19 shots given in 150 days

    President Joe Biden is marking another milestone in his quest to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control and help Americans return to a more normal way of life. Biden will announce that 300 million COVID-19 shots have been administered in the 150 days since he took office on Jan. 20, the White House said in previewing the president's latest coronavirus update to the American people, set for Friday afternoon. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 305 million vaccine doses had been administered as of June 1O.

  • The CDC Says If You Notice This Delayed Vaccine Side Effect, Report It

    Anyone 12 years or older can now get vaccinated against COVID in the U.S. Following a successful run in adults and promising results from clinical trials, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) extended the emergency-use authorization of Pfizer's vaccine to kids between 12 and 15 on May 10. But while the vast majority of these vaccinations have gone on without a hitch, there have been some rare but serious complications. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently identifi

  • AP-NORC poll: Many Americans resuming pre-virus activities

    Many Americans are relaxing precautions taken during the COVID-19 pandemic and resuming everyday activities, even as some worry that coronavirus-related restrictions were hastily lifted, a new poll shows. Just 21% are very or extremely worried about a COVID-19 infection in their inner circle — the lowest level since the pandemic began — and only 25% are highly concerned that the lifted restrictions will lead to additional people being infected in their community. “Honestly, I almost cried,” Moran said.

  • DeSantis has no business sending Florida police to Texas border. Campaign ruse alert! | Opinion

    If Gov. Ron DeSantis really cared about the meth-addiction problem in Florida, he would not be looking for solutions among immigrants at the Texas or Arizona borders, where he has no jurisdiction to enforce immigration law or run drug stings.

  • Victoria's Secret retires its Angels, deciding they're not 'culturally relevant'

    With its glitzy but dated fashion show in the rearview, Victoria's Secret relaunches with ambassadors such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Megan Rapinoe.

  • Conservative Justices Dismiss GOP Tricks and Save Obamacare

    Erin Schaff/ GettyThe Affordable Care Act has survived its third Supreme Court challenge and is still the law of the land.Most importantly, it did so with the support of four conservative justices–Chief Justice Roberts and Justices Thomas, Kavanaugh, and Barrett, who voted with three liberals to dismiss the case, California v. Texas, for lack of standing.They didn’t do this to save Obamacare–indeed, Justice Thomas wrote a concurring opinion maligning the law and the Court’s previous examinations

  • Fans who had Oxford vaccine banned from Bruce Springsteen concert

    When Bruce Springsteen returns to the stage in New York next week, fans won’t have to have been born in the USA to get in - but it will help if they’ve been vaccinated there. The first Broadway show to reopen since last March will require attendees to show proof of their inoculations. However, only vaccines approved by the US Food and Drug Administration will be accepted. So far, that list is limited to Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson, meaning any prospective concert-goers who hav

  • Some vaccine experts having second thoughts about rushing to inoculate kids

    A growing contingent of medical experts is questioning the conventional wisdom that healthy children should get COVID-19 shots as soon as possible.

  • Home where Manson murders took place sells in California – after price reduction

    It was put on the market by Zak Bagans, a paranormal investigator, who bought the home in 2019.

  • Can Biden trust Putin? From on-time arrivals to a slow start, takeaways from Geneva summit

    Summit between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin highlighted deep divisions between U.S. and Russia, but Biden said he accomplished what he set out to do.

  • Canadian Couple Who Flew to Indigenous Town for Vaccine Plead Guilty

    A Canadian couple who drew widespread criticism for flying to a small Indigenous community in January to get vaccinated pleaded guilty Wednesday to violating local coronavirus restrictions, according to court records. The couple, Rodney and Ekaterina Baker of Vancouver, British Columbia, appeared virtually in Yukon Territorial Court and pleaded guilty to charges under the territory’s Civil Emergency Measures Act, which was enacted during the pandemic and required people to isolate themselves for

  • Violence shatters Pakistani elite as thousands protest 'illegal' land grab

    For those fortunate enough to own a home in a Bahria Town development, the elite suburb promises to offer a respite from the clamour of life in much of Pakistan. Prospective residents from Karachi are lured with assurances that they can swap the blackouts, floods and rubbish heaps of the port metropolis for a luxury lifestyle in a manicured architectural fantasia. Brochures offer world class amenities, a floodlit golf course and even a replica Parthenon. Yet two weeks ago the haven of Bahria Tow

  • Apple Daily: Hong Kong police raid sparks rush on newspapers

    The pro-democracy newspaper printed a bumper 500,000 copies after police arrested five senior staff.

  • Who are the 14 House Republicans who voted against a Juneteenth holiday? And why?

    The House vote on Juneteenth passed by 415-14 for a new federal holiday, but 14 GOP members of Congress voted no. Who are they? Why did they vote no?

  • 'This could be devastating': 6,600 Central Valley farmers notified of potential water cutoff

    Around 6,600 farmers in the Central Valley -- which encompasses Sacramento County to Kern County -- may face potential disaster after being warned by the state of possible water cutoffs. The warning is more than just a cautionary notice for the agricultural community, as farmers say it could lead to catastrophe. See more in the video above.

  • ‘Unfair!’: Kremlin Journo Barred From Biden Presser Implodes

    YouTube / Rossiya-1For months, Evgeny Popov dreamed of humiliating U.S. President Joe Biden at the summit with Vladimir Putin in Geneva on Wednesday. He arrived early, received a press pass, and paced the lawn in front of Villa La Grange, waiting for the opportunity to sink his teeth into the adversary. But it was not to be.Shortly before the summit commenced, Russian journalists were notified that they would not be allowed to question Biden at the press conference. Popov’s press credentials, is

  • Seth Meyers Exposes Fox News’ Outrageous Hypocrisy on Trump vs. Biden Putin Summits

    NBCNow that President Joe Biden is back from his big summit with Vladimir Putin, Seth Meyers used his final “A Closer Look” segment of the week on Thursday to dig into the blatant, if not shocking, hypocrisy that Fox News has displayed in its coverage.“The very same people who approve of Donald Trump’s friendly attitude towards Putin are claiming Biden wasn’t tough enough,” the Late Night host said, noting that “even Putin was willing to admit that he was dealing with a more experienced statesma