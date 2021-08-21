U.S. Administers 1 Million Vaccine Doses For Third Straight Day

The U.S. administered more than 1 million vaccine doses Friday, marking the third day in a row more than a million shots were distributed, according to a White House official.

Cyrus Shahpar, the White House’s COVID-19 data director, said more than 1.05 million doses were given Friday, including 526,000 first shots.

Saturday just in: +1.05M doses reported administered over yesterday, including 526K newly vaccinated. Third consecutive 1M+ day in over two months. Now 60% of all eligible (12+) fully vaccinated. Keep adding to our protection against Delta, we can get through this together! 🇺🇸 — Cyrus Shahpar (@cyrusshahpar46) August 21, 2021

Shahpar noted that 200 million Americans have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The U.S. has already fallen short of several vaccine goals, including the aim to have at least 70% of American adults vaccinated by July 4, and a commitment to send 80 million COVID-19 vaccine doses abroad by the end of June.

This week, the White House recommended that Americans who got the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines receive booster shots eight months after their second does. (A booster for those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is also likely, but the company hasn’t yet completed a clinical trial to determine the efficacy of an additional dose.)

While the vaccines are highly effective, health officials said “a booster shot will be needed to maximize vaccine-induced protection and prolong its durability.”

Hospitalizations have steadily risen as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread, and as many Americans continue to refuse the vaccine.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

