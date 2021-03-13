U.S. administers 105.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 105,703,501 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country and distributed 135,846,665 doses as of Saturday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on March 12, the agency had administered 101,128,005 doses of the vaccines and distributed 133,337,525 doses.

The agency said 68,884,011 people had received at least one dose, while 36,929,777 people were fully vaccinated.

A total of 7,538,985 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

