U.S. administers 118.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

Food processing workers wait in an observation area after receiving a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination at a mobile vaccination drive for essential food processing workers at Rose & Shore, Inc., in Vernon, Los Angeles
(Reuters) - The United States has administered 118,313,818 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 154,199,235 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on March 18, the agency had administered 115,730,008 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 151,108,445 doses.

The agency said 77,230,061 people had received at least one dose while 41,934,629 people are fully vaccinated as of Friday.

A total of 7,630,706 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

