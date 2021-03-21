U.S. administers 124.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 124,481,412 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Sunday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines as of 6 a.m. ET (1000 GMT) on Sunday, the agency said. The CDC has not yet updated how many doses have been distributed.

According to the tally posted on March 20, the agency had administered 121,441,497 doses of the vaccines and distributed 156,734,555 doses.

The agency said 81,415,769 people had received at least one dose while 44,141,228 people are fully vaccinated as of Sunday.

A total of 7,662,913 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)