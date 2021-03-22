U.S. administers 126.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

Picture illustration of a vial labelled with the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine
·1 min read

The United States has administered 126,509,736 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning and distributed 156,734,555 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Monday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on March 21, the agency had administered 124,481,412 doses of the vaccines.

The agency said 82,772,416 people had received at least one dose while 44,910,946 people are fully vaccinated as of Monday.

A total of 7,671,197 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Recommended Stories

  • The pandemic ushered in 'a new era of medicine': These telehealth trends are likely here to stay

    While virtual care existed before COVID-19, the practice boomed with stay-at-home orders and remained strong after they were lifted.

  • Elton John Oscar Party Goes Virtual With Dua Lipa Performing, Neil Patrick Harris as Co-Host

    Neil Patrick Harris has been tapped to host the 29th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards pre-party special alongside Sir Elton John and his husband, David Furnish. Additionally, Dua Lipa will perform along with other names to be announced. Since 1992, the Academy Awards Viewing Party has supported the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s efforts […]

  • Ex-Blackrock exec starts row over value of sustainable investing

    A high-profile newspaper op-ed by a former BlackRock Inc executive questioned the value of sustainable investing in solving problems, prompting other industry analysts to defend the role of funds that push for change in environmental, social and governance (ESG) corporate policies. Many ESG funds have almost no impact and create "a placebo effect to delay the overdue regulatory reforms in government we need" to address issues like climate change, said Tariq Fancy, BlackRock's onetime chief investment officer for sustainable investing, in a telephone interview on Friday. But ESG specialists fired back in defense of the sector.

  • 2 spring breakers drugged, raped woman, then partied, cops say. She died in South Beach hotel

    Two North Carolina men visiting South Beach have been arrested and accused of drugging and raping a woman who later died in her hotel room, police say.

  • Monopoly is eliminating beauty contest ‘Community Chest’ cards as it updates for modern players

    The 85-year-old board game joins other iconic toy and game brands that are changing to keep up with modern players.

  • SpaceX's Starlink: Everything you need to know about Elon Musk's internet service

    SpaceX's Starlink has gained more than 10,000 users since launching in October, and increasingly more people are signing up for the service worldwide.

  • This Mom's 'Life Cleaning' Ritual Is the Spring Hack All Parents Need

    Forget removing dust and clutter and consider a mental health spring cleaning this year to remove negativity from your life with these tips.

  • When will restaurants reopen?

    Hospitality sector unable to reopen before 12 April

  • Obama-era officials return to White House under Biden after getting very rich in the interim

    Several former Obama staffers return to White House as multimillionaires and with closer ties to corporate interests

  • Whiskey makers face worsening hangover from trade dispute

    A hangover from Trump-era tariff disputes could become even more painful for American whiskey distillers unless their entanglement in a trans-Atlantic trade fight is resolved soon. Bourbon, Tennessee whiskey and rye whiskey were left out of recent breakthroughs to start rebuilding U.S. trade relations with the European Union and the United Kingdom in the wake of Donald Trump's presidency. Tariffs were suspended on some spirits, but the 25% tariffs slapped on American whiskey by the EU and UK remain in place.

  • LeBron James out indefinitely after injuring ankle

    Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James sustained a right ankle injury early in the second quarter of Saturday's 99-94 loss to the visiting Atlanta Hawks. ESPN reported that James has a high ankle sprain and is out indefinitely. A Lakers sideline reporter confirmed the report.

  • McCarthy hires top Trump official to run political operation

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has hired former President Trump’s White House political director, Brian Jack, to lead his own political operation, Axios has learned.Why it matters: The move to bring on Jack underscores McCarthy's strategy of keeping Trump and his orbit close as Republicans seek to retake the House majority in 2022 — and McCarthy achieves his personal goal of becoming speaker.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The backdrop: Jack is one of a small group that worked for Trump through his entire journey — from his 2016 campaign to his final flight on Air Force One.McCarthy (R-Calif.) met Jack through Trump and sees him as an asset for fundraising and recruitment, as well as strategy.Jack remains connected to Trump, who viewed him as his go-to guy for congressional elections during the last cycle.Jack previously held top roles at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and the Republican National Committee and has worked with several GOP campaigns.What we're hearing: Talks about a potential job in McCarthy's office began in December, while Trump was still in office. Jack formally started this month.He was initially considered as a candidate to lead the National Republican Campaign Committee but ultimately opted to work directly for McCarthy.Jack will work closely with NRCC staff, as has been the case with aides to past House Republican leaders.What they’re saying: “I worked closely with Brian during his four years at The White House,” Richard Hudson, secretary of the GOP conference, told Axios.“He served President Trump exceptionally well, knows what it takes to win Congressional races, and I’m excited he’s working with Leader Kevin McCarthy and our team that will Take Back the House.”Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Death of a Treasury Bull Market Rocks Faith in Market Winners

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks may be catching a breather in Monday trading, but the aftershocks from the sharpest bond selloff in almost five decades are set to reverberate across investing strategies hitched to the cheap-money era.Consider the troublesome cross-asset linkages out there. Technology stocks have become ever-more sensitive to U.S. debt, with co-movements turning the most negative since 1999, according to Bank of America Corp.Volatile currencies from the Mexican peso to Australian dollar have become more vulnerable to Treasury gyrations. Meanwhile, the short-term link between bonds and the S&P 500 have spiked to the most positive since 2016 -- signaling the growing threat of concurrent declines across both assets.As the U.S. experiment with run-it-hot economics spurs the demise of the long-dated Treasury bull market, strategies tied to the low-rate era look dangerous. And that raises the prospect of fresh selling to come.“The duration heuristic is the most powerful force in the market at present,” Warren Pies, founder of 3Fourteen Research, wrote in a note. “The pandemic -- and our collective response to it -- has created this situation.”While the Treasury rout has been taking place for good economic reasons -- juicing trades that ride the business cycle -- some of the biggest market winners of the past year still look vulnerable.Take Big Tech. While they have not always shown a positive link with bonds, the likes of Facebook Inc. and Netflix Inc. are by nature long-duration trades. When economic growth plunged in the pandemic, investors bought these equities for their promise of long-term profits discounted at record-low rates.With the U.S. economy expected to expand at the fastest pace since the 1980s while bond yields are on the rise, the sector has become less attractive -- while cyclicals like energy and financials have regained favor.In fact, U.S. tech stocks are even more vulnerable to higher rates now than during the 2013 Taper Tantrum, when the Federal Reserve signaled a reduction in its asset purchases, BofA strategists led by Andy Pham wrote in a note.The Nasdaq 100 rose almost 2% in Monday trading as Treasury yields dipped, underscoring the close ties between the two.All this is a problem for those chasing U.S. large-cap benchmarks where tech is easily the chunkiest sector. It’s also an issue for a classic 60/40 portfolio.One way of figuring out duration risk in stocks is to invert dividend yields, an indication of how long it would take an investor to recoup their initial investment, other things being equal. By that measure, a portfolio with 60% in the S&P 500 and 40% in Treasuries would have highest duration in some two decades, according to Jeroen Blokland.“Equity duration has steadily increased over the last decade as the weight of technology stocks, very high duration stocks, has risen to all-time highs,” the Robeco portfolio manager wrote on the asset manager’s website. “As a result, portfolio duration has increased as well, as both bond duration and equity duration have spiked.”Stock sectors have fluctuated in the past month by more than what is implied by their historical relationship with rates, suggesting the market is pricing in another 15 to 25 basis point gain in 10-year yields, UBS Group AG strategists led by Keith Parker wrote in a note last week.All this is causing headaches for some of Wall Street’s hottest products.Cathie Wood’s flagship ETF at Ark Investment Management was one of the best performing funds in the U.S. in 2020. But the ARK Innovation ETF, ticker ARKK, is down 20% from a February peak after being caught up in the fallout of rocketing rates.Risky BusinessSensitivity to rates has been elevated in credit, too. Duration in the $43.5 billion iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (ticker LQD) climbed to a record 10.3 years later last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It’s fallen to 9.7 years now, with the fund slumping around 6.5% this year amid the Treasury yield surge.Meanwhile in currency markets, commodity-exposed nations including Mexico, Australia and Canada have been in the line of fire thanks to bonds, according to BofA. “The rate rise has contributed materially to a synchronized, risk-off environment across rates, equities, and FX,” strategists wrote in a Thursday note.A JPMorgan Chase & Co. index of EM currencies has dropped nearly 3% from a one-year high reached last month.Morgan Stanley, for its part, is bearish on emerging-market currencies on expectations that few central banks will raise rates fast enough to counteract the effects of rising U.S. yields, strategists led by James Lord wrote.That would mark a break from the past year, when those exchange rates caught a break from a depreciating dollar as risk appetite recovered.The silver lining in all this? Investing strategies that ride the business cycle are picking up the slack. A long-short value strategy, for example, is set for its best quarter since 2001, a Bloomberg index shows.“As long as bond yields are moving higher, value has a chance to perform,” JPMorgan strategists led by Mislav Matejka wrote in a note.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The return of "extinct" species

    Every once in a while, what's been lost can be found again, as when a species believed extinct is sighted. In the midst of a human-caused extinction crisis, correspondent Conor Knighton reports on efforts to keep hope alive, by finding and re-establishing species that have all but disappeared.

  • Trump to launch his own social media platform ‘in two or three months,’ aide says

    Former spokesman for ex-president predicts ‘tens of millions’ of people will flock to app

  • EXPLAINER: Tokyo Olympics march on without fans from abroad

    The Tokyo Olympics and the International Olympic Committee have banned fans from abroad with the games opening in four months. IOC President Thomas Bach said Saturday he was “sorry” when the decision was announced. In truth, what matters to the IOC — like any sports business that relies for most of its income on selling broadcast rights — is getting the Olympics on television.

  • Bjorkstrand scores in SO, Blue Jackets rally past Carolina

    Oliver Bjorkstrand scored in the fourth round of the shootout to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 3-2 win over Carolina on Saturday night in a game in which the outcome appeared to be tilting in the Hurricanes' favor in the waning minutes. Bjorkstrand and Seth Jones scored third-period goals for the Blue Jackets, whose only lead in the game came on the last attempt in the shootout. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 35 shots for Columbus, which tied the game in the final minute of regulation.

  • Biden news: DHS chief blames Trump for border situation as president to announce new vaccine targets

    Follow the latest on US politics

  • ‘Do not come’: White House tells migrants to avoid US-Mexico border as administration opens ‘overflow’ housing

    More than 15,000 migrant children in government custody, as White House balances demands for humanitarian aid with scrutiny over immigration policy

  • Biden news: Migrant families to be housed in hotels as White House under scrutiny over border access

    Administration reportedly working to house migrants as lawmakers receive first-hand look at migrant facilities