U.S. administers 133.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

A nurse draws from a vial of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, in Los Angeles
(Reuters) - The United States has administered 133,305,295 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and distributed 173,525,335 doses in the country as of Thursday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on March 24, the agency had administered 130,473,853 doses of the vaccines and distributed 169,223,125 doses.

The agency said 87,343,622 people have received at least one dose, while 47,419,832 people were fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

A total of 7,690,646 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

