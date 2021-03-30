U.S. administers 147.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 vaccines are administered in Martinsburg, West Virginia
(Reuters) - The United States has administered 147,602,345 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 189,451,285 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday.

The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on March 29, the agency had administered 145,812,835 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 180,646,565 doses.

The agency said 96,044,046 people had received at least one dose while 53,423,486 people are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

A total of 7,719,964 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

