U.S. administers 168.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visits a COVID-19 vaccination center in Chicago
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 168,592,075 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 219,194,215 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on April 5, the agency had administered 167,187,795 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 207,891,395 doses.

The agency said 108,301,234 people had received at least one dose while 63,016,976 people are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

A total of 7,748,620 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)

Recommended Stories

  • Toronto schools shutdown amid third wave of infections

    Schools in Canada’s largest city will shut down Wednesday and move to online learning because of a third surge of coronavirus infections fueled by more-contagious virus variants. Toronto Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa said in a statement stronger measures are needed to reverse the surge. “The spread of COVID-19 has never been greater in Toronto, with variants of concern increasing both the risk of transmission and the risk of serious illness or death,” de Villa said in a statement.

  • Morgan Stanley dumped $5 billion in Archegos stock night before fire sale: CNBC

    Morgan Stanley had the consent of Archegos, run by former Tiger Management analyst Bill Hwang, to shop around its stock late Thursday, according to the report. Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Earlier on Tuesday, Credit Suisse said it would take a hit of 4.4 billion Swiss franc ($4.72 billion) from dealings with Archegos Capital Management, prompting it to overhaul the leadership of its investment bank and risk divisions.

  • What we know about the "unprecedented" Capitol riot arrests

    "The Capitol Attack is likely the most complex investigation ever prosecuted by the Department of Justice," the government said in a court filing.

  • S&P 500 slips but closes near record level

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The S&P 500 slipped on Tuesday but stayed near closing record highs posted in consecutive sessions, as investors weighed more strong U.S. economic data against nervousness about upcoming quarterly earnings reports. U.S. job openings rose in February to a two-year high while hiring picked up. The International Monetary Fund raised its global growth forecast to 6% this year from 5.5%, a rate not seen since the 1970s.

  • Study: Drought-breaking rains more erratic, rare in US West

    Rainstorms grew more erratic and droughts much longer across most of the U.S. West over the past half-century as climate change warmed the planet, according to a sweeping government study released Tuesday that concludes the situation is worsening. The most dramatic changes were recorded in the desert Southwest, where the average dry period between rainstorms grew from about 30 days in the 1970s to 45 days between storms now, said Joel Biederman, a research hydrologist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Southwest Watershed Research Center in Tucson, Arizona. The consequences of the intense dry periods that pummeled areas of the West in recent years were severe — more intense and dangerous wildfires, parched croplands and not enough vegetation to support livestock and wildlife.

  • U.S. expects 'difficult' Iran talks, sees no quick breakthrough

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States expects indirect talks with Iran that begin on Tuesday about both sides resuming compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal to be "difficult" and does not foresee any early breakthrough. "We don't underestimate the scale of the challenges ahead," U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday. U.S. and Iranian officials are scheduled to begin indirect talks in Vienna - with European officials expected to act as intermediaries - to try to revive the 2015 pact under which economic sanctions on Iran were eased in return for curbs on Iran's nuclear program to make it harder to develop a nuclear weapon.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street takes a pause, Treasury yields dip, focus on Fed

    U.S. stocks struggled to build on the prior session's record closing highs and Treasury yields edged lower on Tuesday as investors digested recent upbeat data and looked to the Federal Reserve for its economic outlook. This suggests market participants are optimistic about an economic rebound - and corporate earnings - fueled by vaccine distribution, stimulus and a robust infrastructure bill being debated in Washington. "We had a big push-through on Monday which built on the jobs report on Friday, and it's not uncommon for the market to take a breather after reaching new highs," said Joseph Sroka, chief investment officer at NovaPoint in Atlanta.

  • Arkansas lawmakers enact transgender youth treatment ban

    Arkansas lawmakers on Tuesday made the state the first to ban gender confirming treatments and surgery for transgender youth, enacting the prohibition over the governor's objections. The Republican-controlled House and Senate voted to override GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson's veto of the measure, which prohibits doctors from providing gender confirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery to anyone under 18 years old, or from referring them to other providers for the treatment. Hutchinson vetoed the bill following pleas from pediatricians, social workers and the parents of transgender youth who said the measure would harm a community already at risk for depression and suicide.

  • WHO says AstraZeneca benefits outweigh risks; assessing latest data

    The World Health Organization expects there will be no reason to change its assessment that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 outweigh any risks, its regulatory director said on Tuesday. The WHO is closely studying the latest data alongside European and other regulators, in light of reports of blood clots among people who have been vaccinated, said Rogerio Gaspar, WHO director of regulation and prequalification. A senior official at Europe's medicines regulator has said there is a clear "association" between AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and very rare blood clots in the brain, though the direct cause of the clots is still unknown.

  • How an acclaimed author decided to write fiction for Black women like her

    Deesha Philyaw talks about the long gestation of her collection 'The Secret Lives of Church Ladies,' a Times Book Prize finalist for first fiction.

  • Blue Jays spoil Rangers home opener before largest MLB crowd

    Steven Matz sensed the buzz from fans when warming up before his Toronto debut, then helped the Blue Jays ruin the home opener for the Texas Rangers before the largest MLB crowd since the pandemic. Rangers fans didn't have much to cheer about, other than just finally getting to see their team play a regular-season game in the retractable-roof stadium that opened last year. Marcus Semien and Cavan Biggio hit back-to-back homers early for the Blue Jays and Matz struck out nine while allowing only one run over 6 1/3 innings in a 6-2 win Monday.

  • What are the Panthers’ chances of success in trying to find their QB in the NFL draft?

    A variety of factors can contribute to early round quarterbacks — and the teams selecting them — succeeding in the NFL.

  • Trent's 3-pointer beats buzzer as Raptors rally past Wizards

    Gary Trent Jr. beat the buzzer with a long 3-pointer and the Toronto Raptors rallied from a 19-point second-half deficit to beat the Washington Wizards 103-101 on Monday night. Pascal Siakam led Toronto with 22 points, and DeAndre Bembry and rookie Malachi Flynn led a fourth-quarter charge for the Raptors, who won consecutive games for the first time since Feb. 19-21. Russell Westbrook had 23 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists for the Wizards, who have lost four straight.

  • Dubois scores twice as Jets beat Senators 4-3

    Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Monday night. Adam Lowry and Kyle Connor also scored for the Jets (23-13-3), who had dropped three of four. Ottawa lost for the third time in four games.

  • UN says death toll now 56 from clashes in Sudan's Darfur

    The violence poses a challenge to efforts by Sudan’s transitional government to end decades-long rebellions in areas like Darfur, where conflict often falls along ethnic lines. The latest clashes grew out of a shooting on Saturday that killed two people from the Masalit tribe in a camp for displaced people in Genena, the capital of West Darfur province, according to the U.N. humanitarian affairs agency.

  • Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman were part of historic wins at 2021 SAG Awards

    "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" stars Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis were among four actors of color who made SAG Awards history Sunday night.

  • Golfer Adam Scott's new podcast will take listeners inside the ropes at the Masters

    Adam Scott will take listeners inside the ropes at Augusta National with his new podcast, "Fairgame."

  • To truly champion voting rights, MLB should have moved the All-Star Game to Washington, D.C.

    The MLB could have fought racism and voter suppression by putting the All-Star Game in the one city that has a big-league team but small-time rights.

  • Nearly half of new US virus infections are in just 5 states

    Nearly half of new coronavirus infections nationwide are in just five states — a situation that is putting pressure on the federal government to consider changing how it distributes vaccines by sending more doses to hot spots. New York, Michigan, Florida, Pennsylvania and New Jersey together reported 44% of the nation's new COVID-19 infections, or nearly 197,500 new cases, in the latest available seven-day period, according to state health agency data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Total U.S. infections during the same week numbered more than 452,000.

  • She thought she was passing a kidney stone. Then she had a baby in the toilet.

    Melissa Surgecoff said she had no idea she was pregnant when she gave birth to her son in a toilet on March 8.