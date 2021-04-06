U.S. administers 168.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 168,592,075 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 219,194,215 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on April 5, the agency had administered 167,187,795 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 207,891,395 doses.

The agency said 108,301,234 people had received at least one dose while 63,016,976 people are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

A total of 7,748,620 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)