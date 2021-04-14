U.S. administers 194.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

The United States had administered 194,791,836 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 250,998,265 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday.

The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, the agency said.

On Tuesday, U.S. federal health agencies recommended pausing the use of J&J COVID-19 vaccine for a few days after six women under age 50 developed rare blood clots after receiving the shot.

According to the tally posted on April 13, the agency had administered 192,282,781 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 245,364,805 doses.

The agency said 123,917,385 people had received at least one dose while 76,681,252 people had been fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

A total of 7,770,764 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

