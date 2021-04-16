U.S. administers 202.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

California opens up vaccines to all residents over the age of 16
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 202,282,923 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 258,502,815 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday.

Those figures are up from the 198,317,040 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by April 15 out of 255,400,665 doses delivered.

The agency said 127,743,096 people had received at least one dose while 80,609,818 people are fully vaccinated as of Friday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday.

On Tuesday, U.S. federal health agencies recommended pausing the use of J&J COVID-19 vaccine for a few days after six women under age 50 developed rare blood clots after receiving the shot.

A total of 7,775,182 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis: Countries seek more Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 shots as concerns mount over rival vaccines

    Wealthy governments are looking to COVID-19 shots from Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc to keep their vaccination programs on track, as safety concerns and production problems sideline vaccines from AstraZeneca Plc and Johnson & Johnson, public health experts and industry analysts say. Countries in Europe and Asia, as well as South Africa, are limiting or halting use of AstraZeneca's shot over safety concerns. Rollout of J&J's one-shot vaccine was paused in the United States and Europe this week over a handful of cases of very rare but dangerous blood clots in the brain, much like AstraZeneca's safety issue.

  • Africa CDC says cannot predict when second COVID-19 shots will arrive

    NAIROBI (Reuters) -Many Africans who have received their first COVID-19 vaccine do not know when they will get a second shot because deliveries are delayed, the continent's top public health official said on Thursday. “We cannot predict when the second doses will come and that is not good for our vaccination programme,” John Nkengasong, the head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), told reporters on Thursday. Africa lags behind most other regions in COVID-19 vaccinations, with just less than 14 million doses having been administered on the continent of 1.3 billion, according to the Africa CDC.

  • Chile sees Covid surge despite vaccination success

    The country's vaccination rollout is one of the fastest in the world, so why are Covid cases surging?

  • Coinbase Stock Could Hit $500. One Analyst Explains Why.

    Analysts at BTIG initiated coverage on the cryptocurrency exchange with a buy rating on Thursday, calling it the "gold standard among digital asset exchanges."

  • COVID-19 deaths in France exceed 100,000, eighth-highest toll in world

    PARIS (Reuters) -France's COVID-19 death toll rose on Thursday to more than 100,000, according to the latest hospital figures from the health ministry, a bleak statistic for President Emmanuel Macron's government. Data from the health ministry's GEODES website said French hospitals registered 300 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, which, pushing the overall tally to more than 100,000. "As all our energy is now focused on exiting this ordeal, we will not forget any face or any name," Macron said on Twitter.

  • Sentencing of Kylr Yust, convicted in deaths of two women in Cass County, goes to jury

    In court on Friday, family members of Kopetsky and Runions gave testimony about who the young women were in life and how their disappearances and deaths affected those who cared for them.

  • Experts Explain Why You Aren’t ‘Fully’ Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Right After Your Final Dose

    Building strong immunity takes more time than you might think.

  • U.S. Interior Dept revokes Trump policies, puts climate at center of decisions

    The moves come as the Democratic Biden administration moves rapidly to implement policies aimed at decarbonizing the U.S. economy by 2050. Republican former President Donald Trump, a vocal climate change skeptic, pushed policies to maximize fossil fuel development on federal lands and waters with a mantra of "energy dominance."

  • Coronavirus update: J&J vaccine pause remains, Oxford studies blood clots and COVID-19 vaccines

    Blood clot concerns lack context, experts say, putting pressure on federal agencies to unpause J&J vaccinations.

  • 8 FedEx employees killed in shooting at Indianapolis facility; suspect also dead

    The suspected gunman in the shooting killed himself, police said.

  • COVID-19 prevalence in England drops sharply in latest week - ONS

    LONDON (Reuters) -The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England dropped sharply to its lowest level since September, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday. "Our modelling suggests that the percentage of people testing positive in England decreased in the week ending 10 April 2021," the ONS said. The drop in prevalence in England followed a slight rise in estimated infections last week, as a sharp fall in cases which followed the start of England's third lockdown in January had levelled off in recent weeks.

  • A pair of 'pro-police' GOP bills in Missouri draw scrutiny from free speech advocates

    Republican lawmakers in Missouri are looking to pass two bills this month that they say better protect both residents and law enforcement officers from “violent protesters.” But critics say the measures will curtail the free speech rights of protesters.

  • Covid-19 Disease Triggers More Ultra-Rare Blood Clots Than Vaccines, Study Finds

    The risk of contracting blood clots is much higher for Covid-19 patients than from vaccines, according to a study released on Thursday. The rare blood clotting known as cerebral venous thrombosis, or CVT, occurred at a rate of 39 per million Covid 19 patients, according to researchers at the University of Oxford, the same university that helped develop the AstraZeneca vaccine. Firstly, Covid-19 markedly increases the risk of CVT, adding to the list of blood clotting problems this infection causes.

  • Mock draft simulator: What's the ideal draft for Washington Football Team?

    How should Washington attack the 2021 NFL Draft? A few writers at NBC Sports Washington gave it their best shot.

  • Scalise says GOP will 'take action' on Gaetz if DOJ moves ahead with 'formal' case

    Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) on Wednesday said if "something really formal" happens with the Justice Department's investigation of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), Republican leadership will "of course react and take action." The Justice Department is investigating whether Gaetz, 38, had sex with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel out of state with him, allegations that Gaetz denies. Scalise, the No. 2 House Republican leader, told reporters that he hasn't talked to Gaetz about the investigation, but will likely meet with him later this week. "It's serious things alleged," Scalise told reporters. "Obviously we want to get the facts." Gaetz is a member of the House Armed Services and Judiciary committees, and Scalise said GOP lawmakers who find themselves facing serious charges are removed from their committees. Last week, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) became the first Republican member of Congress to call on Gaetz to resign, and on Sunday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the No. 3 House GOP leader, said the allegations against Gaetz are "sickening." More stories from theweek.com5 colossally funny cartoons about Biden's infrastructure planHow a music teacher falsely accused of pedophilia sparked the Matt Gaetz investigationChrissy Teigen returns to Twitter after discovering quitting actually 'feels terrible'

  • New vaccine advice: Pregnant women should be offered Pfizer or Moderna jabs

    Pregnant women should be offered the Pfizer or Moderna jab, says the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation. Until now, the Government’s independent advisors have not routinely recommended any Covid vaccines for those who are pregnant. The new advice says they should be offered vaccines at the same time as the rest of the population, based on their age and any clinical risks. However, the medical advice says it is preferable that they should be offered Pfizer or Moderna jabs, where available. Real world data from the United States shows around 90,000 pregnant women have been vaccinated, mainly with the mRNA vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna, without any safety concerns being raised. The committee said there was no evidence to suggest that other vaccines, such as AstraZeneca, are unsafe for pregnant women, but said more research was needed.

  • Helen McCrory: Peaky Blinders actress dies aged 52, husband Damian Lewis says

    The star, who has died of cancer, was a "beautiful and mighty woman", her husband Damian Lewis said.

  • ‘We failed him’: Mayor voices sorrow as prosecutors admit 13-year-old Adam Toledo wasn’t holding gun

    ‘An attorney who works in this office failed to fully inform himself before speaking in court’

  • SolarWinds: Russian intelligence behind major cyber attack, Raab reveals as US expels diplomats

    ‘We see what Russia is doing to undermine our democracies’, foreign minister says

  • Russia, retaliating against Washington, asks 10 U.S. diplomats to leave

    Russia on Friday asked 10 U.S. diplomats to leave the country in retaliation for Washington's expulsion of the same number of Russian diplomats over alleged malign activity and suggested the U.S. ambassador return home for consultations. The measures, part of a broader retaliatory package, were approved by President Vladimir Putin, as a response to an array of U.S. government sanctions imposed on Moscow a day earlier, including curbs to its sovereign debt market. Though Moscow responded swiftly and with measures designed to hurt U.S. interests and shrink its diplomatic footprint, it left the door open for dialogue and did not kill off the idea, proposed by President Joe Biden, of a Putin-Biden summit.