U.S. administers 205.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines

People receive their coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines at a mass vaccination site at Lumen Field Event Center in Seattle
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 205,871,913 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 264,499,715 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday.

Those figures are up from the 202,282,923 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by April 16 out of 258,502,815 doses delivered.

The agency said 129,494,179 people had received at least one dose while 82,471,151 people are fully vaccinated as of Saturday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech,, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6 a.m. ET on Saturday.

On Tuesday, U.S. federal health agencies recommended pausing the use of J&J COVID-19 vaccine for a few days after six women under age 50 developed rare blood clots after receiving the shot.

A total of 7,777,177 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Recommended Stories

  • Mexico says 14 townships refuse coronavirus vaccines

    Mexican health authorities said Friday that 14 of the country’s roughly 2,600 townships have refused to allow vaccination teams to administer anti-coronavirus doses there, and a convoy transporting vaccines came under an armed attack in another part of the country. The army said gunmen opened fire on soldiers escorting a shipment of vaccines in the western state of Michoacan. Nobody was injured and the convoy delivered the vaccines.

  • Big Chile study finds Chinese vaccine slashes COVID deaths

    A real-world study of millions of Chileans who had received the Chinese-developed CoronaVac vaccine has found it 67% effective against symptoms and 80% against death from COVID-19, the South American country's Health Ministry said Friday. Ministry adviser Rafael Araos said the study covered 10.5 million people, including 2.5 million who had received both doses of the vaccine and 1.5 million who had received a single dose between Feb. 2 and April 1. It counted cases starting 14 days after application of the second dose of the vaccine, which in Chile was given 28 days after the first.

  • 'Bring it up now!' Biden demands action in the Senate on guns during wide-ranging press conference with the prime minister of Japan

    Democratic leadership has reportedly been waiting to address gun control in the Senate in hopes of coming to a bipartisan agreement with the GOP.

  • What's different about Johnson & Johnson's vaccine that might explain its blood clot risk?

    Why might some COVID-19 vaccines pose a small risk of blood clots while others don't? Scientists suspect it's related to their use of adenoviruses.

  • Chile hails 'game-changer' Sinovac data

    China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine is 67% effective in preventing symptomatic infection, data from a huge real-world study in Chile has shown.It's a potential boost for the jab, which has come under scrutiny over its level of protection against the virus.The CoronaVac vaccine was 85% effective in preventing hospitalizations and 80% effective in preventing deaths, the Chilean government said in a report on Friday (April 16), calling it a "game changer".Chile struck a deal with Sinovac to host the drug's clinical trial and buy 60 million doses over three years.The minister behind that choice said the results showed Chile had made "the right bet". Chile's stock of CoronaVac is running low, with the supply of an agreed total of 14.2 million to be fully delivered by late May.The release of the CoronaVac data makes Chile one of a handful of countries, including Britain and Israel, that have used their rapid inoculation campaigns to gather insights into how effective vaccines are outside controlled clinical trials.

  • China likely to approve BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine by July - WSJ

    Chinese officials are reviewing clinical-trial data for the vaccine and are expected to authorize it for domestic use within the next 10 weeks, the report said. BioNTech said in a statement that it does not speculate on timings of approvals. The National Health Commission of China and Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd, which signed a potential supply deal with the German drugmaker in August for the vaccine, did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

  • Moderna expects vaccine shipments to Britain, Canada to be delayed, EU, Swiss roll-out on track

    The drugmaker will deliver about 650,000 doses by the end of April, not the expected 1.2 million, Canada's Procurement Minister Anita Anand said. These delivery woes further complicate European vaccine issues already being exacerbated by rare side effects linked to AstraZeneca's and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines, with Britain advising pregnant women now to get Moderna or Pfizer shots. Moderna officials pegged issues on ramp-up of its vaccine manufacturing supply chain, which includes drug contract manufacturer Lonza.

  • U.S. administers 202.3 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    The United States has administered 202,282,923 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 258,502,815 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday. Those figures are up from the 198,317,040 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by April 15 out of 255,400,665 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday.

  • U.S. Networks Cover Prince Philip’s Funeral Ceremony — With Lots And Lots Of Talk And Commentary

    All the major broadcast and cable networks carried the funeral of Prince Philip on Saturday, a mark of how significant the Royal Family is in the U.S. But in the prelude of the service at St. George’s Chapel, there was a bit of a contrast between coverage on American outlets and those on the other […]

  • Fox News Guest Claims Fauci Is Actually the ‘No. 1 Anti-Vaxxer’ in U.S.

    Fox NewsDuring a Thursday night Fox News appearance, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya—who took part in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ coronavirus panel discussion that was pulled from YouTube for COVID-19 misinformation—claimed that the nation’s top infectious disease expert was actually America’s “No. 1 anti-vaxxer.”Hours after chief Biden medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci got into a heated exchange with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) over when Americans will have their “liberties” back,” Bhattacharya appeared alongside Jordan on The Ingraham Angle. Asked by host Laura Ingraham why Fauci wouldn’t give a “specific number” of COVID-19 cases he’d be comfortable with to return to normal, the Stanford doctor said it’s because “no number other than zero that will satisfy him.”Bhattacharya—one of the co-authors of the controversial Great Barrington Declaration on herd immunity—went on to state that the country has already vaccinated enough of the vulnerable population to fully reopen, adding that Fauci’s cautious approach is driving down confidence in the vaccines.In doing so, the Fox News guest borrowed heavily from the argument made by Tucker Carlson earlier this week—that Fauci’s mask-wearing suggested to Americans that the vaccines “don’t work.”“Dr. Fauci is probably the No. 1 anti-vaxxer in the country, in some sense,” he exclaimed. “Because he has modeled behavior that has made people think the vaccine won’t give you back your life. It will, it’s an incredibly effective vaccine. He was wearing a mask but he’s been vaccinated. I don’t really understand what he’s trying to do.”While more than 76 million Americans have been fully vaccinated and the shots have proven to be highly effective, the country is currently dealing with a wave that has seen hospitalizations increase nationwide and cases surge in the majority of states. Due to the vaccine rollout targeting the elderly and vulnerable populations first, the demographics of the hospitalizations have dramatically shifted, and the average age of patients has plummeted. At the same time, many areas are saying the patients are generally less ill than earlier in the pandemic. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Clippers re-sign DeMarcus Cousins to second 10-day contract

    The Clippers brought Cousins into the fold earlier this month.

  • John Stamos Opens Up About Life with 3-Year-Old Son Billy: 'Better Than I Imagined'

    "I'm trying to make the most of every moment," says John Stamos of being a dad to son Billy, 3

  • Father of teen arrested with AK47 in New York subway station was killed in police shootout

    The 18-year-old man from Ohio was discovered with assault rifle, bullets and a gas mask at Times Square station on Friday

  • US officials may need 2 weeks or more to determine if Johnson & Johnson's vaccine causes rare blood clots

    The CDC still might not have enough data to evaluate a blood clot link by its Friday meeting, two senior health officials told Politico.

  • Physician warns why we need to stop glamorizing waist trainers

    Waist trainers are likely a waste of your time. The post Physician warns why we need to stop glamorizing waist trainers appeared first on In The Know.

  • Sixers' Joel Embiid confirms celebration inspired by Triple H

    Joel Embiid talked about his pro wrestling-inspired celebration and much more with ESPN's Zach Lowe on The Lowe Post podcast. By Noah Levick

  • Florida nurse accused of threatening to kill VP Kamala Harris

    Niviane Petit Phelps made the threats in a series of videos sent to her husband in prison, according to a Secret Service complaint.

  • Analysis: Countries seek more Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 shots as concerns mount over rival vaccines

    Wealthy governments are looking to COVID-19 shots from Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc to keep their vaccination programs on track, as safety concerns and production problems sideline vaccines from AstraZeneca Plc and Johnson & Johnson, public health experts and industry analysts say. Countries in Europe and Asia, as well as South Africa, are limiting or halting use of AstraZeneca's shot over safety concerns. Rollout of J&J's one-shot vaccine was paused in the United States and Europe this week over a handful of cases of very rare but dangerous blood clots in the brain, much like AstraZeneca's safety issue.

  • US likely to up Afghanistan force to ensure safe drawdown

    The U.S. will likely increase its troop presence in Afghanistan temporarily over the coming weeks and months in order to fulfill President Joe Biden's order to safely withdraw all forces from the country by Sept. 11, the Pentagon said Friday. Pentagon chief spokesman John Kirby declined to provide specifics and said details are still being worked out. Biden announced Wednesday that the U.S. would pull all of its more than 2,500 troops out of Afghanistan by Sept. 11 — the 20th anniversary of the al-Qaida terror attack on the U.S. that had triggered the U.S.-led invasion of Afghanistan.

  • Gunman who killed 8 workers at Indianapolis FedEx site had been detained for mental illness

    (Reuters) -The 19-year-old gunman who killed eight workers and himself at an Indianapolis FedEx center was a former employee who was placed under psychiatric detention last year after his mother reported concerns he might commit "suicide by cop," police and FBI said. Four members of the Sikh religious community - three women and a man - were among the dead in Thursday night's gun rampage, according to a local Sikh leader who said he had been briefed by the victims' families. Law enforcement officials said they had not immediately determined whether racial or ethnic hatred was behind the killings.