U.S. administers 215.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 215,951,909 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 277,938,875 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday.

Those figures are up from the 213,388,238 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by April 20 out of 272,030,795 doses delivered.

The agency said 134,445,595 people had received at least one dose while 87,592,646 people are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

A total of 7,782,215 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

