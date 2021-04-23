U.S. administers 222.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

(Reuters) - The United States had administered 222,322,230 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 286,095,185 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 218,947,643 vaccine doses the CDC said had been administered by April 22 out of 282,183,915 doses delivered.

The agency said 137,234,889 people had received at least one dose while 91,175,995 people had been fully vaccinated as of Friday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday.

Advisers to the CDC are set to meet on Friday to consider whether it is safe to resume injections of the single-dose J&J vaccine, while senior health officials prepare for a green light.

A total of 7,786,204 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)