U.S. administers 246.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

California opens up vaccines to all residents over the age of 16
(Reuters) - The United States has administered 246,780,203 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday.

The figure is up from the 245,591,469 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sunday out of 312,509,575 doses delivered.

The agency said 147,517,734 people had received at least one dose while 105,523,520 people are fully vaccinated as of Monday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Monday.

A total of 7,802,513 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

The number of vaccine doses delivered remained at 312,509,575, as of Monday morning as shipments are not always sent on Sundays, according to the CDC.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru)

