U.S. administers 304.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

(Reuters) - The United States had administered 304,753,476 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and distributed 372,495,525 doses in the country as of Wednesday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The figures were up from the 303,923,667 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June 8, out of 372,100,285 doses delivered.

The agency said 172,054,276 people had received at least one dose, while 140,980,110 people were fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

