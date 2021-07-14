U.S. administers 335.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

FILE PHOTO: Mobile vaccination clinic for Detroit's houseless population
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 335,487,779 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 388,295,385 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday.

Those figures are up from the 334,942,236 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by July 13, out of 387,241,530 doses delivered.

The agency said 184,835,149 people had received at least one dose, while 160,126,516 people are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru)

