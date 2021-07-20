U.S. administers 338.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

FILE PHOTO: The Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines are administered to healthcare professionals, in Indianapolis
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 338,491,374 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 390,735,975 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 338,247,434 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by July 19 out of 390,174,755 doses delivered.

The agency said 186,474,836 people had received at least one dose while 161,631,676 people were fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

