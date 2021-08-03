U.S. administers 347.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 347,377,149 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and distributed 401,229,975 doses in the country as of Tuesday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The figures were up from the 346,924,345 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 2, out of 400,674,965 doses delivered.

The agency said 192,120,576 people had received at least one dose, while 165,081,416 people were fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

On Monday, the United States reached the milestone of 70% of U.S. adults having received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, about a month behind President Joe Biden's original July 4 goal.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)