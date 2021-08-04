U.S. administers 348.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 348,102,478 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 402,010,455 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 347,377,149 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 3 out of 401,229,975 doses delivered.

The agency said 192,614,017 people had received at least one dose, while 165,334,987 people are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)