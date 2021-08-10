U.S. administers 352.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 352,550,944 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 408,325,135 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 351,933,175 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 9 out of 407,560,705 doses delivered.

The agency said 195,646,711 people had received at least one dose, while 166,861,912 people are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)