U.S. administers 355.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

FILE PHOTO: Vials of Pfizer's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine are seen at a pop-up community vaccination center at the Gateway World Christian Center in Valley Stream, New York
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 355,768,825 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 415,915,655 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 354,777,950 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 13 out of 414,376,925 doses delivered.

The agency said 197,685,048 people had received at least one dose while 168,090,925 people are fully vaccinated as of Saturday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech,, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Saturday.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nicaragua police arrest manager of newspaper critical of president

    In a statement, national police said it had arrested Juan Hollman Chamorro for customs fraud, as well as laundering money, property and assets, adding to a mounting crackdown against the paper and other critics of the Ortega administration. A day before Friday's raid on La Prensa, the paper said it was no longer able to put out a print edition because the government was withholding paper from it. On Friday night, Ortega had accused the newspaper of "lies, slander, defamation, money laundering and not paying taxes."

  • Cutting Out These 24 Expenses Will Save You Over $15,000 a Year

    When it comes to living expenses, the truth is that most Americans subsist on a very thin margin, even if their earnings are solid. A recent survey from PYMTS revealed that 125 million American...

  • Biden adds forces for Afghan evacuation, defends withdrawal decision

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Saturday that he had approved additional military forces to go to Kabul to help safely draw down the American embassy and remove personnel from Afghanistan. In a lengthy statement, Biden defended his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan, arguing that Afghan forces had to fight back against Taliban forces sweeping through the country. "Based on the recommendations of our diplomatic, military and intelligence teams, I have authorized the deployment of approximately 5,000 U.S. troops to make sure we can have an orderly and safe drawdown of U.S. personnel and other allied personnel," Biden said.

  • Crews face 'another critical day' battling largest US fire

    Johnnie Brookwood had never heard of a road named Dixie when a wildfire began a month ago in the forestlands of Northern California. Within three weeks, it exploded into the largest wildfire burning in the U.S., destroying more than 1,000 homes and businesses including a lodge in the gold rush-era town of Greenville where she was renting a room for $650 per month. “At first (the fire) didn't affect us at all, it was off in some place called Dixie, I didn't even know what it means," Brookwood, 76, said Saturday.

  • After Taking Probiotics Regularly, I Started to Feel Super Sick - So I Asked a Doctor Why

    It happened at a Jonas Brothers concert. One minute I was singing along to "Year 3000," feeling my happiness beginning, and the next I was in the bathroom trying not to throw up.

  • I was a breakthrough case. Here’s what ‘mild COVID’ was like for me.

    “I was in tears, and I was scared. Whose life had I put at risk?”

  • Why Might Cassava Succeed With Its Alzheimer's Drug, When So Many Have Failed?

    Alzheimer's research has been hampered by apparently mistaken ideas about what causes the disease. Cassava has a new theory about what's responsible -- and its drug is showing positive results.

  • Who Is Eligible To Get COVID Booster Shots?

    On Thursday evening, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized third doses of both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in the U.S. in an effort to mitigate the extremely viral Delta variant. But according to the amended emergency authorization, only a few groups of people will be eligible for third shots — or booster shots — in the U.S. The FDA’s announcement comes shortly after the World Health Organization implored wealthy countries to avoid giving out third doses until countries with fewer va

  • Delta's surging and antibodies are waning: What to know about when we'll need COVID-19 booster shots

    Pharma companies are advocating COVID-19 boosters, but not all experts are convinced. Here's the latest on the booster argument.

  • A Florida woman gave birth while battling Covid-19. She died days later.

    “She never got sick, and we assumed like many people that this would just go away just as quickly as it came,” her uncle said.

  • COVID-stricken Oregon deploys National Guard to hospitals

    Oregon’s governor said Friday she will send up to 1,500 National Guard troops to hospitals around the state to assist healthcare workers who are being pushed to the brink by a surge of COVID-19 cases driven by the Delta variant. Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, said the first group of 500 Guard members will be deployed next Friday to serve as material and equipment runners in the most stricken hospitals and to help with COVID-19 testing, among other things. Troops will be sent to 20 hospitals around Oregon.

  • First Case Of The Lambda Covid Variant Reported In Los Angeles, But It’s Not Yet Much Of A Match For Delta

    The first case of the much-talked-about Lambda variant of Covid-19 was reported by Los Angeles health officials on Thursday. But for all the fanfare, Lambda doesn’t seem to have been much of a match for Delta – yet. “We’ve only seen one Lambda variant among tests sequenced in our labs, and this was a sample […]

  • How long will your COVID-19 vaccine last? And will you need a booster?

    The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are expected to greenlight booster shots for immune-compromised individuals this week, after mounting evidence reveals they may not reach full protection with their original vaccinations. For the rest of Americans, currently available data suggests all three authorized vaccines are offering good protection at least six months after initial vaccination -- likely even longer. "We believe sooner or later you will need a booster for durability of protection," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, speaking at Thursday's White House press briefing.

  • Moderna's Shot Seems To Have A Better Shot Against Delta Than Pfizer's

    Besides proudly stating that its Covid-19 shot produced a "robust" antibody response against the highly contagious delta variant last Thursday, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) also posted second-quarter financial results that beat Wall Street's expectations on both earnings and revenue. Q2 Figures For the quarter that ended on June 30th, earnings per share amounted to $6.46, exceeding the expected $5.96 as Moderna generated a revenue of $4.35 billion, also exceeding the expected $4.2 billion. Its Covid v

  • Delta variant: 5 things to know about the surging coronavirus strain

    With the CDC estimating that the delta variant accounts for more than 90% of new COVID cases in the U.S., scientists are still learning more about what makes this variant different from prior versions of the virus. The delta variant first emerged in India in December 2020 and quickly became the dominant strain there and then in the United Kingdom. It was first detected in the United States in March 2021 and proved so dominant it supplanted the prior strain, called the alpha variant, within a few short weeks.

  • Delta variant triggers ‘dramatic spike’ in cases, Texas hospitals ‘are sounding the alarm’: physician

    A surge in COVID-19 patients id pushed some Texas hospital systems to their limits, with several quickly running out of ICU beds.

  • Family speaks out after boy, 12, hospitalized with COVID-19

    Brody Barnett, a seventh grader from Chilton County, and his family are speaking out to warn the public of the dangers of the delta variant. Brody, who was not vaccinated, was first exposed at the beginning of last week after going to a friend's home where someone later tested positive for the virus. Vowell explained that she had tested negative for the COVID-19 test but positive for antibodies.

  • Jill Biden Seen Publicly (and Wearing a Walking Boot) For the First Time Since Foot Injury

    The first lady wore a walking boot and walked with assistance of a crutch following a foot injury she sustained in Hawaii

  • Florida Hospitals Are “Stacking Patients In Hallways” As The Delta Variant Surges

    Florida's hospitals are filling up as the Delta variant ravages the state, where less than half the population is fully vaccinated.View Entire Post ›

  • You have a purpose, you just need to find it—and it’s one of the most important things for your retirement

    Like author and motivational speaker Wayne Dyer used to say, “If you are what you do, then when you don’t, you aren’t.” Finally, be intentional about the people you surround yourself with in this next chapter.