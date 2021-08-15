U.S. administers 356.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 356,433,665 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning and distributed 415,957,645 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 355,768,825 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 14 out of 415,915,655 doses delivered.

The agency said 198,088,722 people had received at least one dose while 168,362,058 people are fully vaccinated as of Saturday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Sunday.

