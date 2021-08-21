U.S. administers 361.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC

FILE PHOTO: A syringe is filled with a dose of Pfizer's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a pop-up community vaccination center in Valley Stream, New York
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 361,684,564 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 428,506,065 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday.

Those figures are up from the 360,634,287 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Friday out of 426,106,115 doses delivered.

The agency said 200,947,556 people had received at least one dose while 170,406,785 people are fully vaccinated as of Saturday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Saturday.

The United States administered more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccine shots in the 24-hour period to midday Saturday, marking the third consecutive day of surpassing that milestone, a White House official said.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • AstraZeneca's antibody therapy prevents COVID-19, study shows

    Trial data from AstraZeneca on Friday raised the prospect of a new treatment to prevent COVID-19 beyond vaccines, giving hope in particular for people who respond poorly to immunisation shots. The British drugmaker said its new antibody therapy reduced the risk of people developing any COVID-19 symptoms by 77% in a late-stage trial. While vaccines rely on an intact immune system to develop an arsenal of targeted antibodies and infection-fighting cells, AstraZeneca's AZD7442 therapy consists of lab-made antibodies that are designed to linger in the body for months to stifle the coronavirus in case of an infection.

  • The Latest: SF requires full vaccination for indoor activity

    San Francisco has become the first major city in the nation to require proof of full vaccination against the coronavirus for people to dine inside restaurants, work out in gyms or attend indoor concerts. Restaurants and bars posted signs and added extra staff Friday to begin verifying people’s proof of vaccination before allowing them in. The new rule goes beyond New York City, which only requires people to be at least partially inoculated for a variety of indoor activities.

  • SC hospitalizations rise more than 150% in two weeks as COVID cases mount, DHEC reports

    All indicators point to a worsening state in South Carolina, according to DHEC data.

  • Column: Should the unvaccinated pay more for healthcare? That's an easy call

    More experts are saying the voluntarily unvaccinated should pay for the consequences of their decision.

  • COVID Is So Bad Even Gun Makers Are Ditching NRA’s Big Party

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos GettyDespite a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, the National Rifle Association is moving ahead with its massive annual conference in Texas next month—and major gun manufacturers are having second thoughts, with some even asking NRA officials to call off the event entirely.According to text messages between high-ranking executives obtained by The Daily Beast, multiple gun makers are pulling out of the conference and quietly trying to pressure the NRA to c

  • Vatican disciplines Polish archbishop after abuse cover-up investigation

    The Vatican has disciplined the former archbishop of Wroclaw in Poland following an investigation into negligence over sex abuse allegations, banning him from taking part in any public ceremonies, both religious and secular. The move against retired Archbishop Marian Golebiewski was announced on Saturday by the Archdiocese of Wroclaw in western Poland.

  • Though young and healthy, unvaccinated father dies of COVID

    Healthy and in their 30s, Christina and Josh Tidmore figured they were low-risk for COVID-19. On July 20, Josh came home from work with a slight cough initially thought to be sinus trouble. On Aug. 11, he died of COVID-19 at a north Alabama hospital as Christina Tidmore witnessed a doctor and her team frantically try to resuscitate her husband.

  • 'They were very sick': Viral photo of people on floor at Florida clinic shows troubled scene

    A man took photos of sick COVID-19 Florida patients waiting on the floor for Regeneron therapy. He says the images can't convey the pain they were in.

  • GOP Leader Who Fought Against Vaccine Dies After Weekslong Battle With Coronavirus

    Pressley Stutts, a Republican leader in South Carolina, shared conspiracy theories from his ICU bed.

  • A South Carolina GOP leader who called face masks an 'illusion' has died from COVID-19

    After being admitted to the ICU for COVID-19 treatment, Pressley Stutts called the coronavirus "hell on earth."

  • Police clash with protesters in Melbourne

    Aerial views showed protesters breaking through police lines and being met with pepper spray, as they continued to march through the city streets.Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews on Saturday expanded a lockdown in that city to the entire state as he reported 61 new locally acquired cases.At least 39 of the new Victoria cases were active in community while infectious, raising concerns over officials' ability to gain control over the outbreak. Eighteen people were in hospital, eight in intensive care and six on ventilators.Australia's COVID-19 numbers are still relatively low compared to other developed countries, with just over 43,000 cases and 978 deaths, but the latest outbreak has seen a significant resurgence in cases.

  • Large insurers have stopped waiving COVID-19 treatment costs, an analysis found. Hospitalization could cost you thousands.

    Insurers stopped covering treatment costs once vaccines became widely available, but hospitalizations are skyrocketing again in the US.

  • A year and a half after Sweden decided not to lock down, its COVID-19 death rate is up to 10 times higher than its neighbors

    Sweden may have seen fewer people die of COVID-19 had it implemented tighter lockdown rules or mask mandates.

  • 5 southern states have seen vaccine uptake more than triple in the past month. It's not just the Delta variant that's making people clamor for first shots.

    Insider spoke to experts in the Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Oklahoma, where vaccine rates have been going up.

  • Sugary molecules may be one way to prevent COVID; patients getting younger

    Researchers have discovered a sugary residue on the spike of the novel coronavirus that helps it to break into cells and infect them, according to a study published in Nature Chemistry https://go.nature.com/3sBBx7i on Thursday. The molecules that make up the sugary coating, called glycans, act as "gates" that open to let the spike's receptor-binding domain attach itself to a cell. Without this gate, the receptor-binding domain cannot take the shape it needs to break into the cell, Rommie Amaro of the University of California San Diego, who coauthored the study, said in a press statement.

  • If You Received a Johnson & Johnson Vaccine, Here's Why You Can't Get a Booster Now

    Officials aren't sure which kind of booster shot you'll need in the fall.

  • COVID-19 hospitalizations are getting more expensive for patients

    Coronavirus patients who end up hospitalized — the vast majority of whom are unvaccinated — are increasingly likely to be on the hook for their medical bills, according to a new KFF analysis. Where it stands: Early in the pandemic, most insurers waived out-of-pocket costs for coronavirus hospitalizations.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.But with vaccines readily available, many patients are once again on the hook for deductibles and co-pays, which could

  • Maine Lawmaker Whose Wife Just Died of COVID Joins Anti-Vax Rally

    via FacebookA Republican legislator in Maine who lost his wife to COVID-19 last week appeared at a rally on Tuesday that featured a GOP colleague who compared the state’s Democratic governor to a Nazi doctor who performed deadly experiments on Jews during the Holocaust.State Rep. Chris Johansen, who emerged in the early days of the pandemic as a fierce opponent of public health-related restrictions, joined a group of lawmakers at the event in Augusta. State Rep. Heidi Sampson delivered a speech

  • Jamaica announces coronavirus lockdown with health system on brink

    Jamaica will prohibit residents from leaving their homes for seven days spread over three weekends to contain an upsurge in coronavirus infections and shield its healthcare system, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said. "Our case numbers are unacceptably high and rising, and the rate of hospitalization is beyond - and I want to stress this - beyond the capacity of our health system, to cope," Holness told a virtual news conference late on Thursday. More than 550 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the island nation of almost three million people.

  • Rachel Maddow Rips Fox News For Pushing 'Horse Dewormer' For COVID Treatment

    The network is inspiring vaccine skeptics to ingest livestock medication purchased at feed stores, Maddow complained.