U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

FILE PHOTO: A syringe is filled with a dose of Pfizer's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a pop-up community vaccination center in Valley Stream, New York
(Reuters) - The United States has administered 368,863,734 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning and distributed 440,028,085 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from 367,911,870 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 28 out of 439,428,235 doses delivered.

The agency said 204,435,968 people had received at least one dose while 173,520,211 people were fully vaccinated as of 6 a.m. ET (1000 GMT) on Sunday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 901,000 people have received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the United States authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

