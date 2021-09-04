U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC

COVID-19 vaccinations in New York

(Reuters) - The United States had administered 374,488,924 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 450,175,825 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 373,516,809 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Friday, out of 447,619,715 doses delivered.

The agency said 206,908,710 people had received at least one dose while 175,968,266 people were fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Saturday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 1.33 million people received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Nordstrom Summer Sale is here: Shop markdowns on clothes, shoes and home goods

    During the Nordstrom Summer Sale you can save up to 60% off on products for men, women, kids and the home.

  • Japan to extend COVID-19 state of emergency in Tokyo area - paper

    The Japanese government plans to extend a state of emergency in and around Tokyo until the last week of September in a further bid to contain the coronavirus epidemic, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Saturday. Japan last month expanded emergency curbs https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japan-seeks-state-emergency-expansion-8-more-prefectures-minister-2021-08-24 to cover about 80% of its population until Sept. 12, but the number of severe cases and the strain on the medical system have not eased sufficiently in Tokyo and surrounding areas to allow the restrictions to be lifted. The government plans to extend them by about two weeks in Tokyo and neighbouring Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba prefectures, the Mainichi said, without citing sources.

  • Kathy Griffin jokes about the 1 thing that 'doesn't suck' about her cancer battle

    Kathy Griffin is giving fans another update on her health, as well as revealing her new favorite clapback since she underwent surgery after being diagnosed with lung cancer. Taking to Instagram, the 60-year-old comedian shared a text graphic that read, "One thing that sucks about cancer, it's hard to focus on anything else when one is experiencing shortness of breath, deep coughing, pain, extreme fatigue & in my case, vocal chord [sic] issues." Griffin announced in early August that she'd been diagnosed with Stage 1 lung cancer and subsequently underwent surgery to remove half of her left lung.

  • China set to sell 1.7 million NEVs between Jan-Aug, nearly tripling on-year

    China, the world's biggest vehicle market, is expected to sell 1.7 million new energy vehicles (NEV) in the first eight months of this year, up from 600,000 units in the same period last year, vice industry minister said on Saturday. The comments were made by Xin Guobin, vice minister at China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, at an industry conference in Tianjin hosted by China Automotive Technology and Research Center (CATARC). NEV include battery electric, plug-in hybrid and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles.

  • Biden's high-stakes booster tension with Moderna

    A disagreement between the Biden administration and Moderna over booster shot details has thrown a wrench in the administration's plans, and may result in the booster effort beginning with only some Pfizer recipients later this month. Why it matters: How the dispute shakes out could have implications for the global vaccine supply chain — as well as for Moderna's bottom line.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.State of play: Moderna completed its booster dos

  • Ivermectin explained: Why the so-called 'horse drug' has emerged in COVID fight

    An anti-parasite drug called ivermectin has emerged as the latest flashpoint in the often bitter public debate about COVID-19 precautions and vaccines.

  • Over 40,000 COVID-19 patients in Florida have had monoclonal antibody treatments. Is it working?

    Over 40,000 COVID-19 patients in Florida have received monoclonal antibody treatments during the pandemic’s summer surge, a statistic Gov. Ron DeSantis is touting as helping to keep people out of the hospital and save lives. DeSantis has opened 21 clinics across the state, which offer Regeneron’s antibody cocktail to patients at no cost. It’s difficult to quantify exactly how much of a ...

  • Pfizer (PFE) Begins Study on RSV Vaccine in Older Adults

    Pfizer (PFE) starts a phase III study which will evaluate its respiratory syncytial virus vaccine candidate, RSVpreF in adults aged 60 years and above.

  • EU reviewing risk of rare inflammation after COVID-19 vaccinations

    The safety panel of the European Medicines Agency is looking into Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS) after the condition was reported in a 17-year-old male in Denmark, the agency said https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/news/meeting-highlights-pharmacovigilance-risk-assessment-committee-prac-30-august-2-september-2021. This condition has also been reported after some other COVID-19 vaccines, the regulator said. MIS has also been previously reported in people following the COVID-19 infection, the agency said.

  • Gunshot Victims Left Waiting as Horse Dewormer Overdoses Overwhelm Oklahoma Hospitals, Doctor Says

    “The ERs are so backed up that gunshot victims were having hard times getting to facilities where they can get definitive care and be treated,” Dr. Jason McElyea said

  • Why Moderna Trounced the Market on Thursday

    The company is clearly determined to win regulatory authorization for its coronavirus vaccine booster.

  • Doctor who prescribed ivermectin helped found group promoting drug

    The group is “dedicated to developing highly effective treatment protocols to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 and to improve the outcomes for patients ill with the disease.”

  • This Is the COVID Vaccine Stock You Want to Own

    Moderna has been getting all of the attention, but Pfizer is a complete package that might be a better buy.

  • Here's What the U.S. Booster Plan Means for Pfizer and Moderna

    Coronavirus vaccine leaders Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) have been talking about the need for booster shots for a while. Then, in August, Pfizer became the first to submit its candidate to regulators. Now, it's up to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to decide whether to grant the boosters Emergency Use Authorization.

  • Analysis-FDA vaccine advisers face thorny question: Are COVID-19 boosters needed?

    Advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are expected to discuss two key questions when they meet on Sept. 17 to consider a COVID-19 vaccine booster campaign this fall: Is protection from the initial shots waning, and will boosters help? The debate will likely be heated following the Biden Administration's announcement last month - before the experts could weigh in - that the U.S. plans to start booster doses Sept. 20 if regulators approve them. The White House move usurped the normal process in which the FDA and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention make these sort of science-based decisions, according to interviews with six current and former FDA scientists and CDC advisory panel members.

  • U.S. COVID-19 booster shot campaign to start with only Pfizer - source

    A White House plan to offer COVID-19 booster shots will most likely start this month only with the vaccine made by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech, a narrower initiative than anticipated, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday. President Joe Biden had expected to launch a campaign to administer 100 million booster shots on Sept. 20. Moderna Inc only started submitting data for regulatory approval of a booster shot on Wednesday and said on Friday it had completed its submission.

  • Booster shots hitch: Some may miss the Sept. 20 start

    President Joe Biden's plans to start delivery of booster shots by Sept. 20 for most Americans who received the COVID-19 vaccines are facing new complications that could delay the availability of third doses for those who received the Moderna vaccine, administration officials said Friday. Biden announced last month that his administration was planning for boosters to be available for all Americans who received the mRNA vaccines in an effort to provide more enduring protection against the coronavirus, pending approvals from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.

  • Why BeiGene Stock Is Soaring This Week

    What happened Shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE) were soaring 17.9% higher this week as of the market close on Thursday. The big gain came after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Brukinsa as a treatment for Waldenström's macroglobulinemia (WM), a rare type of blood cancer.

  • Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against Sesen Bio, Inc. and Certain Officers - SESN

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2021) - Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Sesen Bio, Inc. ("Sesen Bio" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SESN) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, and docketed under 21-cv-07309, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than ...

  • 'Mu' variant taken seriously, but not a yet threat -Fauci

    "We're keeping a very close eye on it," Fauci said of the Mu variant, but stressed the Delta variant was still dominant in the United States. The Mu variant, Fauci added, "has a constellation of mutations that suggest it would evade certain antibodies...but there isn't a lot clinical data to suggest that.""Bottom line: we're paying attention to it. We take everything like that seriously, but we don't consider it an immediate threat right now."