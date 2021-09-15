U.S. administers 382.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

FILE PHOTO: Cal State Dominguez Hills student Yomaria De Santiago receives a Pfizer BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination in Carson, Los Angeles
·1 min read

The United States has administered 382,294,795 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 461,117,525 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 381,453,265 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sept. 14 out of 458,771,465 doses delivered.

The agency said 210,361,099 people had received at least one dose while 179,695,287 people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

Over 1.9 million people received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine protection wanes, makes case for booster

    New data from Moderna Inc's large COVID-19 vaccine trial shows that the protection it offers declines over time, supporting the case for booster doses, the company said in a news release on Wednesday. Several recent studies have suggested that its vaccine may have an edge over a similar shot from Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE in terms of maintaining efficacy over time. Experts said the difference is likely due to Moderna's higher dose of messenger RNA (mRNA) and the slightly longer interval between the first and second shots.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Steep Discounts

    Investing is all about profits, and part of generating profits is knowing when to start the game. The old adage says to buy low and sell high, and while it’s tempting just to discount cliches like that, they’ve passed into common currency because they embody a fundamental truth. Buying low is always a good start in building a portfolio. The trick, however, is recognizing the right stocks to buy low. Prices fall for a reason, and sometimes that reason is fundamental unsoundness. Fortunately, Wall

  • A Pfizer COVID Vaccine May Soon Be Approved for Children Under the Age of 12

    The two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. that has received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

  • Exclusive: WHO-backed vaccine hub for Africa to copy Moderna COVID-19 shot

    Efforts to develop an African base for COVID-19 vaccine production will focus on trying to replicate Moderna's shot, but a lack of progress in talks with the U.S. company mean the project will take time, a senior WHO official told Reuters. The drive to produce vaccines in Africa is designed to help more developing countries access COVID-19 shots after rich nations bought up most of this year's supply. Moderna said last October it would not enforce patents related to its shot during the pandemic, raising hopes that other companies might be able to copy it and help boost COVID-19 vaccine production.

  • Brussels lobbyists waged war against Pfizer jab in favour of European rivals

    Lobbyists in Brussels waged a campaign against the rollout of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine by claiming it was insufficiently European, a new book by the jab's inventors has said.

  • Why Do People Want to Take Ivermectin for COVID?

    It won’t help with COVID, but experts explain why it might seem like it should.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Bouncing Back Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were bouncing back by 3.6% as of 11:04 a.m. EDT on Tuesday after falling 6% on Monday. The rebound appears to be due to investors buying on the dip after digesting news that some top scientists are opposing booster doses for messenger RNA vaccines.

  • COVID-19 vaccine FAQ: Answers to your most common questions

    Who should get the vaccine? Are there side effects? What about boosters? Here's everything you need to know.

  • Here's Some Good News for Vaccine Stock Investors

    For instance, Vaxart, a company working on an oral vaccine candidate, soared 1,500% in 2020. Vaccine makers would have loved to see their products immediately put it to an end. For example, Canada recently signed a supply agreement with Moderna for the delivery of vaccine and booster doses through 2024.

  • Unwilling to Wait for Approval, Some Healthy Americans Seek Booster Shots

    Amy Piccioni is not a doctor or a scientist, but as word of breakthrough coronavirus infections in vaccinated people started spreading this summer, she waded through an array of technical and often contradictory information about the need for coronavirus booster shots. Then she decided for herself: She would not wait for federal regulators to clear them before finding one. “It takes a long time for scientists to admit that some people need a booster,” said Piccioni, 55, who received the one-dose

  • CureVac Stock Falls as Company Cancels Vaccine Manufacturing Contracts

    CureVac said it is canceling deals with two companies it had contracted to manufacture its experimental Covid-19 vaccine.

  • Takeda eyes vaccine business growth as dengue, COVID-19 shots progress - CEO

    Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, which distributes Moderna Inc's COVID-19 shots in Japan, expects vaccines to become a bigger part of its portfolio as shots for dengue fever and COVID-19 near regulatory approval, its chief executive said. Takeda, Japan's biggest drugmaker and among the top 10 globally after its 2019 takeover of Shire Plc, has traditionally been known more for its cancer and gastrointestinal treatments. But vaccines have defined much of the company's activities during the coronavirus pandemic, as it worked to bring foreign-developed shots into Japan.

  • Enough Hand-Wringing Over the Science. Bring on the Boosters.

    I gave some of the earliest Covid-19 vaccines outside a rural South Carolina hospital, writes Dr. Allen Wenner. They're safe, and we need boosters.

  • CureVac slashes COVID-19 vaccine production plans

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -German biotech firm CureVac said on Tuesday it cancelled contract manufacturing deals for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine with two prospective partners, after rivals with approved shots have boosted production. Agreements with Celonic Group of Switzerland and Germany's Wacker would be terminated but existing production deals with Rentschler Biopharma and Novartis would remain unchanged, CureVac said in a statement. CureVac fell far behind rivals BioNTech, a partner of Pfizer, and Moderna, in trying to develop an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine.

  • How long does protection last from two COVID vaccine doses?

    The UK is now one of 10 countries running a booster campaign of third jabs. How long do the first two last?

  • U.S. administers 381.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC

    Those figures are up from the 380,831,725 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Monday . The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine. About 1.86 million people received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

  • New Pfizer data makes case for booster shots 6 months after primary doses

    The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday released new data from Pfizer's submitted application to approve booster doses of its Covid-19 vaccine. In it, Pfizer demonstrates what it sees as proof that third shot will be both safe and necessary for most Americans to take, arguing that immunity wanes over time -- regardless of any new variant of concern. It comes two days ahead of a critical juncture in the COVID-19 vaccine booster approval process: Friday, the Food and Drug Administration's independent advisory committee (VRBPAC) is set to convene to review and discuss the latest data on potential booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

  • Vaccinating children aged five and over 'next issue on horizon' as Pfizer seeks world approval

    Healthy children aged 12 to 15 will be invited to come forward for a jab from next week.

  • Gov. Beshear warns of monoclonal antibody shortage

    Gov. Beshear warns of monoclonal antibody shortage

  • Cuba starts vaccinating two-year-olds, as COVID cases spike among children on the island

    Thousands of COVID-19 infections and at least 12 deaths among infants, small children and adolescents in Cuba prompted authorities to start vaccinating children as young as age 2 this week, relying on limited clinical data on the efficacy of a local product tested on 350 minors.