U.S. administers 383 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

FILE PHOTO: Marla Brandon-Stewart receives a second coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination, in Los Angeles
·1 min read

The United States has administered 383,038,403 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 462,384,885 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 382,294,795 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sept. 15 out of 461,117,525 doses delivered.

The agency said 210,700,361 people had received at least one dose while 180,086,143 people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

Over 1.9 million people received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

