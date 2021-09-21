U.S. administers 386.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Vaccines are administered to students at Ohio State University
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 386,780,816 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 467,249,715 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 386,237,881 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sept. 20.

The agency said 212,255,202 people had received at least one dose while 182,012,343 people were fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 2.24 million people have received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the United States authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. to donate an additional 500 million COVID-19 vaccines

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States plans to donate an additional 500 million COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE to nations around the world, lifting the total the country is sharing to more than 1 billion doses, according to a source familiar with the plans. President Joe Biden is hosting a virtual summit on COVID-19 on Wednesday and is likely to announce the new pledge then. Earlier on Tuesday, Biden told United Nations General Assembly that the United States had put more than $15 billion toward the global response to COVID-19 in order to fund more than 160 million COVID-19 vaccines in other countries.

  • Pfizer COVID vaccine safe for younger kids -data

    Welcome news for anxious parents eager to have their kids vaccinated against COVID-19…Pfizer and BioNTech said Monday that a lower dose of their COVID-19 vaccine induces a robust immune response in 5 to 11 year olds, and they plan to ask for authorization – from the FDA and other regulators - as soon as possible. Clinical trials showed the Pfizer vaccine was well-tolerated, and generated an immune response in 5 to 11 year-olds, as it had in the older age range. The dose for younger kids was one-third the size.The companies said the safety profile was also generally comparable.Top U.S. health officials believe regulators could make a decision on whether a lower dose shot is safe and effective for this age group within three weeks of the companies submitting a request for authorization, according to sources. A rapid authorization in the U.S. could help stem a potential surge of coronavirus cases in the fall, with schools open across the country. Pediatric cases have risen sharply in recent months - as have hospitalizations - due to the highly contagious Delta variant.

  • Pfizer/BioNTech say data show COVID-19 vaccine safe and protective in kids

    (Reuters) -Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE said on Monday their COVID-19 vaccine induced a robust immune response in 5 to 11 year olds, and they plan to ask for regulatory authorization as soon as possible to use the shot in children in that age range in the United States, Europe and elsewhere. The companies said their two-dose vaccine generated an immune response in the 5-to-11 year olds in a Phase II/III clinical trial that matched what was previously observed in 16-to-25 year olds. "Since July, pediatric cases of COVID-19 have risen by about 240 percent in the U.S. - underscoring the public health need for vaccination," Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said in a news release.

  • Lil Nas X's soulful 'Jolene' cover would make Dolly Parton proud

    Rapper and singer Lil Nas X delivered a flawless cover of the Dolly Parton classic "Jolene" for BBC's Live Lounge. And fans are eating it up.

  • US, China unveil separate big steps to fight climate change

    The two biggest economies and largest carbon polluters in the world announced separate financial attacks on climate change Tuesday. Chinese President Xi Jinping said his country will no longer fund coal-fired power plants abroad, surprising the world on climate for the second straight year at the U.N. General Assembly. This could provide some momentum going into major climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, in less than six weeks, experts said.

  • 13 Low-Carb Instant Pot Recipes

    In this Instant-Pot pork recipe, the pressure cooker infuses similar flavor into pork shoulder. Enjoy classic chicken Marsala on a weeknight with this recipe that comes together fast thanks to the help of a multicooker, like the Instant Pot. Your Instant Pot is the perfect appliance to turn to if you want tender, juicy beef brisket done quickly.

  • Lions searching for a defensive base after two weeks

    Two games into the season, Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell is still trying to find a foundation for his struggling defense. After giving up 41 points in a season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Lions allowed 35 in an 18-point loss on Monday night. Only the Atlanta Falcons (80) have allowed more points in their first two games than Detroit.

  • 7 Warning Signs You Have A Delta Infection

    "Trust me, you don't want this," comedian Chris Rock tweeted after getting a breakthrough infection. The COVID-19 pandemic has been going on for over a year now, and the Delta variant is now "more transmissible" and therefore "more dangerous," say experts. While the vaccine and boosters are available, it is still possible to get a COVID infection. If you have any of these symptoms, either pre- or post-vaccination, look into getting tested ASAP. Read on for the 7 key ones to know—and to ensure yo

  • UN: Taliban ask to address the UN General Assembly

    The United Nations says the Taliban, Afghanistan's new rulers since last month, have challenged the credentials of Afghanistan’s former U.N. ambassador and are asking to speak at the U.N. General Assembly’s high-level meeting of world leaders that began Tuesday. The question now facing U.N. officials comes about a month after the Taliban swept to power as the U.S. prepared to withdraw from Afghanistan at the end of August.

  • Their Baby Died in the Hospital. Then Came the $257,000 Bill.

    Brittany Giroux Lane gave birth to her daughter, Alexandra, a few days before Christmas in 2018. The baby had dark eyes and longish legs. She had also arrived about 13 weeks early, and weighed just 2 pounds. Alexandra initially thrived in the neonatal intensive care unit at Mount Sinai West. Lane, 35, recalls the nurses describing her daughter as a “rock star” because she grew so quickly. But her condition rapidly worsened after an infection, and Alexandra died early on the morning of Jan. 15 at

  • A COVID-19 booster shot that could protect against multiple variants at once is being tested in humans for the first time

    Gritstone's booster shot uses vaccine tech that self-replicates once in the muscle, meaning potentially lower doses and therefore fewer side effects.

  • ‘I decided I’d jump the gun’: What to consider before getting a third shot if you’re not eligible yet

    An FDA panel voted against recommending third shots of Pfizer for the general public, but recommended them for people who are at least 65 and at high-risk for severe disease.

  • This Idaho ICU doctor’s touching message went viral. Here’s what he told his coworkers

    “I certainly didn’t intend for it to go any further than our immediate staff.”

  • 'Soul-crushing': US COVID-19 deaths are topping 1,900 a day

    COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have climbed to an average of more than 1,900 a day for the first time since early March, with experts saying the virus is preying largely on a distinct group: 71 million unvaccinated Americans. The increasingly lethal turn has filled hospitals, complicated the start of the school year, delayed the return to offices and demoralized health care workers. “It is devastating," said Dr. Dena Hubbard, a pediatrician in the Kansas City, Missouri, area who has cared for babies delivered prematurely by cesarean section in a last-ditch effort to save their mothers, some of whom died.

  • The daughter of an unvaccinated man who died of COVID-19 says Tucker Carlson and misinformation 'played a role' in his vaccine hesitancy

    "He watched some Tucker Carlson videos on YouTube, and some of those videos involved some misinformation about vaccines," Katie Lane told CNN.

  • An Idaho nurse who told her family not to get vaccinated even as her mother was in a coma from COVID-19 has died of the disease

    The nurse's brother told CNN that his sister didn't think there had been studies conducted on COVID-19 vaccines.

  • IUD Insertion Doesn't Have to Be Excruciating: Here's How My Doctor Minimized the Pain

    My first IUD insertion was - not exaggerating - the most painful experience of my life. I remember screaming, nearly fainting (I had to lie on the table for about 10 minutes afterward), throwing up on the way home, and weathering waves of debilitating cramps for days.

  • How California turned the tide and achieved the lowest coronavirus transmission rate in the U.S.

    While California has not reinstituted sweeping restrictions, the state and many local health departments have taken steps to tackle the Delta variant.

  • What it's like to go to the gynecologist as a Black trans man: 'It's so dehumanizing'

    The author said he went to the gynecologist in 2017 and experienced medical transphobia from his provider.

  • Why Amazon wants to make sure everyone knows it's totally cool with smoking pot now

    Cannabis experts predict more companies will follow Amazon in relaxing marijuana screening to appeal to workers.