U.S. administers 387.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

FILE PHOTO: People from rural communities get their coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccinations at Menominee Indian High School in Menominee, Wisconsin
1 min read

(Reuters) - The United States had administered 387,493,716 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 468,248,675 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 386,780,816 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sept. 21 out of 467,249,715 doses delivered.

The agency said 212,545,360 people had received at least one dose while 182,387,840 people had been fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 2.3 million people have received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

