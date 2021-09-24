U.S. administers 388.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 388,567,109 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 470,630,875 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 387,821,704 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sept. 23 out of 469,561,625 doses delivered.

The agency said 212,861,380 people had received at least one dose while 182,958,696 people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

Over 2.4 million people received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

