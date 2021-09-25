U.S. administers 389.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations to Sarasota Hospital workers
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 389,372,689 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 471,821,155 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those totals are up from the 388,567,109 vaccine doses the CDC said had been administered by Sept. 24, out of 470,630,875 doses delivered.

The agency said 213,177,462 people had received at least one dose, while 183,353,326 people were fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Saturday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

Over 2.5 million people received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when U.S. authorities authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection despite the two-dose regimens.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • EXPLAINER-Who can get a COVID-19 vaccine booster in the United States?

    The United States is rolling out booster shots https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-cdc-advisers-recommend-covid-19-vaccine-boosters-65-older-high-risk-2021-09-23 of the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine for some Americans who received their second jab at least six months ago. The following explains the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) decision on who can and should get shots now. The CDC said people aged 65 and over, which make up nearly 17% of the U.S. population, should get a booster dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech shot now if they previously received that vaccine.

  • How to have a clear conversation about climate change

    Scientists overwhelmingly agree that climate change is likely the biggest threat facing humanity as a whole, but conversations on the topic can be tricky.

  • Is Vanguard Health Care Admiral (VGHAX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

    Mutual Fund Report for VGHAX

  • Biden announces certain Americans who got the Pfizer vaccine can receive boosters

    Delivering remarks at the White House on Friday, President Biden said as many as 60 million Americans who received the Pfizer vaccine are eligible to receive a booster shot six months after their second vaccine dose.

  • Here’s exactly how much economists think home prices will rise in 2022 — and whether you should buy now

    Home prices will likely rise in the next year, many experts think. Here’s what experts say about home price trends and whether you should buy now. Of course, no one has a crystal ball that can foresee the future of the real estate market, but a report from the National Association of Realtors revealed home prices will likely climb 5.5% in 2022.

  • Gabby Petito case draws renewed spotlight to Lauren Cho and others who have gone missing

    The widespread national media attention over the killing of 22-year-old Gabby Petito has led to renewed interest in other missing person cases that have received far less coverage.

  • Harris won't say whether administration will halt deportation flights for Haitian migrants

    Vice President Kamala Harris declined to say in an interview whether the Biden administration would halt deportation flights for Haitian migrants arriving at the southern border and allow them to apply for asylum.

  • Wrong body on display in casket at mom’s viewing, North Carolina sisters say

    The sisters said the person in the casket bore “no similarity” to their mother

  • Haitian migrants moved out as U.S. camp closes

    An impromptu border camp was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. This comes after images of U.S. border guards on horseback used reins like whips against Haitian migrants near their camp sparked widespread outrage across the U.S. over the past week. Actions President Joe Biden condemned on Friday: “To see people treated like they did. Horses nearly running them over. People being strapped. It's outrageous. I promise you those people will pay. (FLASH) There will be consequences. It's an embarrassment, it's beyond an embarrassment. It's dangerous, it's wrong. It sends the wrong message around the world, it sends the wrong message at home. It's simply not who we are.” U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said nearly 30,000 migrants had been encountered in Del Rio in the past two weeks.More than 12,000 will have a chance to make their case for protection before a U.S. immigration judge, an estimated 8,000 voluntarily returned to Mexico, and 2,000 were expelled to Haiti. The fate of others detained is to be decided.The Biden administration has faced backlash after the contentious use of expulsion flights back to Haiti.Mexico has also sought to bus and fly Haitians to its southern states, far from the U.S. border.The U.S. government in May extended temporary protection from deportation to Haitians in the United States, citing a political crisis, rights abuses, crime, and lack of access to food, water, and healthcare in the Western hemisphere's poorest country.

  • Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet UN deputy chief on final day of New York tour

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations on Saturday as they attempt to put pressure on world leaders to share Covid-19 vaccines with the developing world. The couple, who have designed their own de facto post-royal tour despite no longer having an official diplomatic role, met with Amina Mohammed at the United Nations headquarters in New York. Meghan later declared it a “lovely meeting”.

  • Can you get Pfizer booster shot if you got Moderna or J&J COVID vaccine? What to know

    A CDC advisory committee voted Thursday to recommend a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain groups.

  • 4 people who got COVID-19 booster shots share what it felt like to get an extra vaccine dose

    People who've had booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines say it feels "like a hangover," and describe feeling really tired the day after.

  • What’s the difference between a 3rd vaccine shot and a booster shot?

    After the CDC approved booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine for certain groups, experts outline the difference between a booster and a third shot of the vaccine.

  • A daily pill to treat Covid could be just months away, scientists say

    At least three promising antivirals that could prevent symptoms and limit transmission of Covid-19 are in clinical trials.

  • New Johnson & Johnson data shows second shot boosts antibodies and protection against COVID-19 – but one dose is still strong against delta variant

    Public health officials have been waiting for good data before making any decisions about booster shots for people who received Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. AP Photo/Mary AltafferOn Sept 22, 2021, Johnson & Johnson released data that answers two questions many people have likely been wondering about its vaccine: How good is it against the delta variant, and do I need a booster? Maureen Ferran, a virologist at the Rochester Institute of Technology, has been keeping tabs on the Jo

  • Desperation, misinformation: how the ivermectin craze spread across the world

    With Peru’s health system overwhelmed last year, many residents began self-medicating, an indicator of things to come Over the past year, hype over ivermectin has led to runs on livestock suppliers, a boom in illegal trafficking and rampant misinformation. Illustration: Rita Liu/The Guardian As Covid-19 cases in Peru rose rapidly during the early months of the pandemic, public interest in the drug ivermectin surged. Misleading information suggesting the drug, used to treat parasites in humans an

  • COVID booster shots have arrived. Here's who can get one, and how

    In step with federal recommendations, a third COVID-19 vaccine dose is now available for eligible residents of Los Angeles County.

  • The most common side effects to expect after your Pfizer booster: headache, fatigue, and pain at the injection site

    After a third shot of Pfizer's vaccine, injection-site pain is most common side effect, followed by fatigue and headache.

  • CDC director overrules panel on Pfizer boosters for front-line workers

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has endorsed an independent advisory panel's recommendation for seniors and other medically vulnerable Americans to get a booster shot of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, six months after their second dose. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, also partially overruled her agency's advisory panel in a notable departure by adding a recommendation for a third dose for people who are considered high risk due to where they work, such as nurses and teachers -- a group which the panel rejected in its recommendation. In a statement announcing her decision late Thursday, Walensky pointed to the benefit versus risk analysis she had weighed, and data rapidly evolving.

  • CDC Advisors Recommend Pfizer Booster Shots for Older Americans. What to Know.

    An advisory committee to the agency rejected a recommendation for boosters for people aged 18 to 64 in an occupational or institutional setting where the risk of transmission is high.