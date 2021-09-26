U.S. administers 390.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 390,114,328 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Sunday morning and distributed 471,814,235 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The number of doses administered is up from 389,372,689 vaccine doses as reported on Saturday, the CDC said.

However, the number of doses delivered were marginally down from the numbers reported on Saturday. CDC has previously said that revisions made by vaccine providers can result in cumulative delivery data dropping between certain days.

The agency said 213,456,787 people had received at least one dose, while 183,670,870 people were fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Sunday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech,, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine

Over 2.66 million people in the United States received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when authorities authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection despite the two-dose regimens.

