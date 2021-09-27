U.S. administers 390.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

FILE PHOTO: Vaccination center in California
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 390,664,923 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning and distributed 471,818,715 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 390,114,328 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sunday.

The agency said 213,657,193 people had received at least one dose while 183,888,907 people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Monday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 2.8 million people received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

