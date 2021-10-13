U.S. administers 404.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

People receive COVID-19 booster vaccination in Michigan
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 404,371,247 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 489,254,145 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 403,576,826 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Oct. 12 out of 488,178,975 doses delivered.

The agency said 217,627,490 people had received at least one dose while 187,937,559 people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 8.90 million people received a booster dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the United States authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

