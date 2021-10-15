U.S. administers 406.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 406,570,875 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 493,139,295 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 405,444,558 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Oct. 14 out of 490,951,045 doses delivered.

The agency said 218,318,056 people had received at least one dose while 188,655,196 people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

Over 9.7 million people received a booster dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

