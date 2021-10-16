U.S. administers 407.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 407,446,961 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Saturday morning and distributed 494,918,755 doses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Thee figures are up from the 406,570,875 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Oct. 15 out of 493,139,295 doses delivered.

The agency said 218,562,924 people had received at least one dose while 188,902,483 people were fully vaccinated as of 6 a.m. ET Saturday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

Over 10.1 million people have received a booster dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for those with compromised immune systems. The authorization for booster shots has since been broadened to a wider population.

