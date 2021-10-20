U.S. administers 410.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Ban on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates by any entity, in Texas
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 410,189,737 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 496,915,265 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 409,438,987 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Oct. 19 out of 495,844,635 doses delivered.

The agency said 219,381,466 people had received at least one dose while 189,709,710 people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 11.2 million people received a booster dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. administers 408.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    The figures are up from the 408,265,959 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Oct. 17. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine. About 10.7 million people have received a booster dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

  • Unvaccinated Americans protest mandates as the pace of new vaccinations slows

    Two in every 3 eligible people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. But the pace of first doses is slowing — and as Carter Evans reports, some unvaccinated people are protesting mandates. Then, emergency medicine physician Dr. Owais Durrani joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to break down the day's coronavirus headlines.

  • U.S. FDA to allow mixing and matching of COVID-19 boosters- NYT

    The FDA in September authorized a booster dose of Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech's two-shot COVID-19 vaccine for those aged 65 and older and some high-risk Americans. The regulator's advisory panel has also backed the use of Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. The FDA declined to comment on the matter.

  • No vaccine, no problem: Indiana recruits Chicago cops upset by COVID mandates

    “Hey Chicago police officers, we’re hiring!” an Indiana State Police spokesman said. “No vaccine mandate … lower taxes, great schools, welcoming communities.”

  • Biden's Japan envoy pick vows to make Nissan executive case a priority

    Rahm Emanuel, nominee to be the next U.S. ambassador to Tokyo, vowed at his Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday to prioritize the case of an American former Nissan Motor executive who is facing a possible prison term in Japan. In September, Japanese prosecutors asked a Tokyo court to send the executive, Greg Kelly, to prison for two years for his alleged part in helping Carlos Ghosn, Nissan's ousted CEO, hide earnings. When asked about the case, Emanuel, who President Joe Biden has nominated to be his ambassador to key U.S. ally Japan, told senators he would deal with it as if he was a congressman and Kelly a constituent.

  • ‘Hundreds, if not thousands of lives saved’: Puerto Rico leads nation’s vaccination rates

    Puerto Rico has the highest percentage of fully vaccinated people against coronavirus in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a milestone celebrated by local officials, who hail the island’s vaccination campaign as a success.

  • Alibaba's Ma in Europe on study tour- SCMP

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma is in Europe on a study tour, South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday, making it the Chinese billionaire's first trip abroad in over a year. Ma, who has largely been out of public view since a speech last year in which he publicly criticized China's regulatory system, is in Spain for a study tour on agriculture and technology related to environmental issues, the report https://www.scmp.com/business/companies/article/3152901/jack-ma-study-tour-agriculture-europe-alibabas-founder-travels said, citing a source familiar with Ma's schedule.

  • What is an 'emotional push-up'? Exploring the concept of mental health gyms.

    For a long time, Olivia Bowser relied on exercise to manage her mental health. Throughout college, and after moving to Los Angeles for her first job managing digital and e-commerce for a consumer packaged goods start-up, Bowser, 27, wrestled with anxiety, stress and feelings of loneliness. She tried to find a sense of calm and happiness by going to Pilates, Barry's Bootcamp and SoulCycle six days a week.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The

  • Puerto Rico leads nation in Covid-19 vaccinations, White House says

    Puerto Rico leads all states and U.S. territories in Covid-19 prevention and vaccination rates, according to the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs.

  • Rwandan prosecutors to appeal verdict for 'Hotel Rwanda' hero

    Rwandan prosecutors said on Wednesday they would appeal against a 25-year jail sentence handed to Paul Rusesabagina, a one-time hotel manager portrayed as a hero in a Hollywood film about the 1994 genocide. The prosecutors had sought a life sentence for Rusesabagina, 67, a vocal critic of President Paul Kagame. A Rwandan court found him guilty of terrorism charges on Sept 20 after a trial that his supporters branded a sham, and proof of Kagame's ruthless treatment of political opponents.

  • A New Strategy to Persuade Voters: Listen Carefully. And Don't Hurry.

    MINNEAPOLIS — Late on a Sunday afternoon, Emily Hoch heard a knock at the door. She had just returned home from her shift working as a librarian. A woman holding a clipboard, Amanda Otero, asked Hoch if she planned to vote in favor of a ballot measure that would replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a Department of Public Safety. Hoch had a ready answer: Absolutely not. But she was happy for a distraction and willing to chat for a bit. They ended up talking for nearly 20 minutes. Sign u

  • U.S. workers face job losses as COVID-19 vaccine mandates kick in

    (Reuters) -Thousands of unvaccinated workers across the United States are facing potential job losses as a growing number of states, cities and private companies start to enforce mandates for inoculation against COVID-19. In the latest high-profile example, Washington State University (WSU) fired its head football coach and four of his assistants on Monday for failing to comply with the state's vaccine requirement. The coach, Nick Rolovich, had applied for a religious exemption from the mandate earlier this month.

  • Kyle Larson lands Busch Pole for Kansas playoff race

    Kyle Larson earned the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the second race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8. RELATED: Kansas weekend schedule | Cup Series standings Larson, winner of last Sunday’s race at Texas Motor […]

  • FDA official: Booster announcements coming Wednesday

    U.S. regulators expect to rule Wednesday on authorizing booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, a Food and Drug Administration official said at a government meeting. The FDA's Doran Fink previewed “some announcements later today,” which were expected to include allowing the mixing and matching of COVID-19 booster doses among the three U.S. manufacturers — Pfizer, Moderna and J&J. Fink appeared at a meeting of vaccine experts convened by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who are expected to take up the FDA decisions and make their own recommendations on Thursday.

  • At least 14 killed in military bus bombing in Syria's capital

    More than a dozen people are dead following a bus bombing in Syria's capital city of Damascus. Two explosive devices detonated on board a military bus during rush hour Wednesday, killing at least 14 people and injuring several more. CBS News foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata joined CBSN to discuss.

  • Brenton Thwaites: The Titans Are 'Cooking With Gas' in Season 3 Finale — But There Will Be Goodbyes

    The bad news: The Titans have quite a fight ahead of them, in this Thursday’s Season 3 finale. The good news: As least some sort of future awaits them, since the HBO Max superhero team-up series was just renewed for Season 4. Though several months had passed between filming the Season 3 finale and him […]

  • Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine is 93% effective against adolescent hospitalizations: CDC

    Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith spoke with Dr. Owais Durrani, an emergency medicine physician, to discuss the latest CDC findings regarding teens and the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine, boosters, and mixing vaccinations

  • Pelosi vows budget will meet Biden's climate change goal of cutting emissions

    Leading congressional Democrats pledged on Wednesday that the forthcoming budget and infrastructure bills will meet President Biden’s goal of putting the country on a path to halving its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

  • How SpaceX and Tesla Could Make Elon Musk a Trillionaire

    Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas says some of his clients think SpaceX could eventually be worth more than Tesla, and will make the Tesla CEO a trillionaire.

  • More than 10,000 active-duty airmen will not be vaccinated by deadline

    With the Air Force's Nov. 2 deadline for active-duty personnel to get the coronavirus vaccine less than two weeks away, any airman still unvaccinated will not qualify.