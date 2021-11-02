U.S. administers 423.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

FILE PHOTO: A general view of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 423,942,794 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 521,502,845 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 423,005,384 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Nov. 1 out of 518,561,375 doses delivered.

The agency said 221,961,370 people had received at least one dose while 192,726,406 people were fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech,, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 19.8 million people have received a booster dose of either Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine. Booster doses from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were authorized by the U.S. health regulator on Oct. 20.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Novavax COVID-19 vaccine gets first authorization; expects more within weeks, CEO says

    (Reuters) -Novavax Inc expects regulators in India, the Philippines and elsewhere to make a decision on its COVID-19 vaccine within "weeks," its chief executive told Reuters, after the shot on Monday received its first emergency use authorization (EUA) from Indonesia. Novavax shares were up about 13% after the company also said it had filed an application for emergency use of the vaccine to Canada and the European Medicines Agency. For Indonesia, the shot will be manufactured by the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, Serum Institute in India (SII), and sold under the Indian company's brand name, Covovax.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Will Probably Soar Tomorrow -- but Shouldn't

    Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) have skyrocketed close to 550% year to date. Here's why the stock will probably soar even more tomorrow -- but shouldn't. Tomorrow -- Nov. 3, 2021 -- a World Health Organization (WHO) technical advisory group is scheduled to meet to review the data for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for a potential Emergency Use Listing (EUL).

  • Novavax’s Covid Vaccine Gets Its First Authorization—and More Could Come Soon

    The biotech company's vaccine has been authorized for emergency use in Indonesia and has been submitted for authorization in Canada and the EU.

  • Magic Mushrooms and Ecstasy: New Treatment For Autism Spectrum Disorders?

    Much like cannabis, psychedelics are catching the eye of investors for their potential to break out of their classification of scheduled substances and move closer to becoming valuable tools in the treatment of mental health issues. Researchers and public companies are currently gathering substantial evidence in phase 2 and phase 3 clinical trials for the therapeutic potential of psychedelic molecules in indications like PTSD, depression and substance addiction. For now, autism spectrum disorder

  • How Often Do COVID Vaccines Cause Heart Problems in Kids?

    Federal regulators are reviewing data on the link between Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine and a rare heart problem in adolescents, the company announced Sunday. That side effect — myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle — has also worried advisers to federal agencies in deliberations regarding use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in younger children and teenagers. Scientists advising the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will review the latest data on the condition at a meeting Tue

  • AstraZeneca's Medimmune Terminates DNA Cancer Vaccine Program With Inovio

    MedImmune Limited, a unit of AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN), has notified Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) to terminate the DNA cancer vaccine development program agreement. Under the agreement, MedImmune acquired exclusive rights to INO-3112 immunotherapy, renamed MEDI0457, targeting cancers caused by human papillomavirus types 16 and 18. Inovio has now regained the rights to INO-3112 and is no longer eligible to receive future milestones or royalties. MedImmune is currently conducting a

  • 5 New Things We Learned About COVID In October 2021

    Here's the latest — from new mix-and-match booster guidance to official recognition of how mental health can affect risk.

  • U.S. CDC advisers to vote on COVID-19 vaccine for young children

    (Reuters) -Advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are meeting on Tuesday to consider how broadly Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine should be rolled out among children ages 5 to 11, with shots potentially going into young arms as soon as Wednesday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-fda-expected-authorize-first-covid-19-vaccine-young-children-friday-nyt-2021-10-29 authorization of the vaccine in the age group on Friday, but CDC Director Rochelle Walensky must make her recommendations before the United States can begin administering the vaccine to children in the age group.

  • Everything to know about COVID-19 vaccine and children: When will it be available?

    When will COVID-19 vaccine be approved for kids under 12? Here's everything to know about the impending FDA approval of Pfizer's vaccine.

  • Gilead eyes outpatient approval for its $7.5 billion Covid drug

    If the FDA signs off, remdesivir, also known as Veklury, could be available to people earlier in the course of the deadly disease, relieving pressure on hospitals.

  • Psyched: MindMed's MDMA Program For Autism, Small Pharma's New Patent, NovaMentis' Orphan Drug Designation

    The Week In Psychedelics: MindMed Launches MDMA Program For Social Anxiety And Autism FDA Green Lights IND Application For A Brain Study On Ketamine’s Effects Toronto’s University Health Network Gets $4 Million Donation For A Psychedelics Research Center Nova Mentis Receives Orphan Drug Designation In The EU For Fragile X Syndrome Small Pharma Receives Patent For Ketamine-Based Compounds For Depression Psychedelic Music Studio Closes $4.5M Seed Round Delic Teams Up With Biotech Co. GT Research T

  • Could This Drug Become Vertex Pharmaceuticals' Next Blockbuster?

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) outperformed the broader market in the past decade. Let's look closer at this potentially game-changing product Vertex Pharmaceuticals is currently working on. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is developing a stem cell-derived therapy for the treatment of type 1 diabetes (T1D) called VX-880.

  • Ani Pharma Rockets After Winning FDA Approval To Revive Old Merck Drug

    Ani Pharmaceuticals won a sweeping FDA approval on Monday, leading the pharmaceutical stock to a nearly two-year high.

  • White House Expects COVID Vaccinations for Children to Be 'Up and Running' by Nov. 8

    The administration asked for patience as they figure out the "logistics" of getting vaccine locations stocked with smaller doses and needles for kids aged 5 to 11

  • Shipping of kid-sized doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine under way ahead of CDC recommendation

    ‘We're in great shape on supply,’ says President Biden's coronavirus coordinator, Jeff Zients, of the one-third dose set to be administered to 5- to 11-year-olds.

  • ‘We’ve been waiting for this day.’ Here’s what NC doctors say about COVID shots for kids

    In the U.S., kids age 5-11 make up 39% of COVID cases in people under the age of 18, the FDA says. Those kids could get access to Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for the first time this week.

  • Lilly pulls COVID-19 treatment from EU review while U.S. stocks up

    (Reuters) -Eli Lilly has retracted a request for European Union approval of its antibody-based treatment for COVID-19, citing a lack of demand from EU member states as the bloc focuses on other suppliers. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Tuesday it had ended its rolling review of a cocktail of two monoclonal antibodies known as etesevimab and bamlanivimab after the U.S.-based drugmaker withdrew from the process https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/news/ema-ends-rolling-review-antibodies-bamlanivimab-etesevimab-covid-19-following-withdrawal-lilly. Lilly's letter https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/withdrawal-letter/withdrawal-letter-bamlanivimab-etesevimab_.pdf to the regulator, dated Oct. 29, said that lack of demand in the trading bloc did not justify submitting further required data on its manufacturing plan.

  • New Data Reaffirms Merck's Keytruda In Extending Survival In Melanoma Patients

    Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) announced new data from studies evaluating Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in melanoma patients. The Company shared the data at the Society for Melanoma Research (SMR) 2021 Congress. 210 former participants of KEYNOTE-006 (158 patients treated with KEYTRUDA and 52 patients treated with ipilimumab) were assessed for a 7-year follow-up. Findings from this long-term follow-up showed that median overall survival (OS) was 32.7 months for Keytruda and 15.9 months for Bristol-Myers

  • Moderna says FDA needs more time to review COVID vaccine in 12-to-17-year olds

    Moderna Inc. said it would delay filing a request with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine at the 50 µg dose level in children ages 6 to 11, to give the regulator time to complete its review of an earlier submission for use in adolescents 12 to 17 years of age. The company announced the news in a Sunday release, in which it said the FDA had informed it that it needed more time to complete its assessment of the request for the 100 µg dose l

  • U.S. administers about 423 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    The figures were up from the 422,070,099 vaccine doses, the CDC said had gone into arms by Oct. 31. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech,, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine. About 19.2 million people have received a booster dose of either Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine.