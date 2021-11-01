U.S. administers about 423 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

FILE PHOTO: A syringe is filled with a dose of Pfizer's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a pop-up community vaccination center in Valley Stream, New York
(Reuters) - The United States has administered 423,005,384 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning and distributed 518,561,375 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The figures were up from the 422,070,099 vaccine doses, the CDC said had gone into arms by Oct. 31.

The agency said 221,760,691 people had received at least one dose, while 192,586,927 people were fully vaccinated as of 6 a.m. ET on Monday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech,, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 19.2 million people have received a booster dose of either Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine. Booster doses from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were authorized by the U.S. health regulator on Oct. 20.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru)

