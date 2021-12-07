U.S. administers 473.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 473,243,228 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 582,057,445 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 471,700,443 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Monday out of 580,074,805 doses delivered.

The agency said 236,363,835 people had received at least one dose while 199,687,439 people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 47.9 million people received a booster dose of either Pfizer, Moderna or J&J's COVID-19 vaccine. Booster doses from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were authorized by the U.S. health regulator on Oct. 20.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

