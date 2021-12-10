U.S. administers 480.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

People receive COVID-19 booster vaccination in Michigan
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 480,567,772 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 591,558,685 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 477,433,765 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Thursday out of 588,422,575 doses delivered.

The agency said 238,143,066 people had received at least one dose while 201,279,582 people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 51.7 million people received a booster dose of either Pfizer, Moderna or J&J's COVID-19 vaccine. Booster doses from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were authorized by the U.S. health regulator on Oct. 20.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

