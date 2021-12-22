U.S. administers 499 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

People get COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses in Chicago
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 499,013,558 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 609,035,545 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 497,375,025 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Dec. 21 out of 606,309,295 doses delivered.

The agency said 241,583,543 people had received at least one dose while 204,818,717 people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

Over 63 million people received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the United States authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru)

