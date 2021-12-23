U.S. administers 500 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 500,222,330 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 611,897,975 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 499,013,558 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Dec. 22 out of 609,035,545 doses delivered.

The agency said 241,520,561 people had received at least one dose while 204,740,321 people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

Over 64 million people received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the United States authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

