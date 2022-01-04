U.S. administers 512.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 512.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 614.4 million doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 507.7 million vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Thursday. The CDC had not updated the figures since then due to holidays for New Year.

The agency said nearly 245 million people had received at least one dose while 206.6 million people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 71.6 million people have received a booster dose since Aug. 13, when the United States authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

