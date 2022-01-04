U.S. administers 512.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

People receive COVID-19 tests and vaccines in Michigan
·1 min read

The United States has administered 512.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 614.4 million doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 507.7 million vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Thursday. The CDC had not updated the figures since then due to holidays for New Year.

The agency said nearly 245 million people had received at least one dose while 206.6 million people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

About 71.6 million people have received a booster dose since Aug. 13, when the United States authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Charlie Munger's Daily Journal nearly doubles stake in China's Alibaba

    The U.S. company raised its holding by 99.3% to 602,060 sponsored American Depository Shares as of Dec. 31, Daily Journal said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday, making the stake worth about $72 million as of Jan. 4. Munger, 98, has long been bullish on China. The vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway had previously praised the country's crackdown on Jack Ma's Ant Group, the fintech giant whose record $37 billion IPO was derailed by regulators in November 2020.

  • Why Boeing Stock Rose Today

    Investors took heart from a positive statement from a key aerospace supplier and a change of sentiment helped the sector early in 2022.

  • Man indicted in Lake Avenue murder case deemed incompetent to stand trial

    A circuit court judge declared Domonique Colclough, who is accused of fatally shooting a man in June, mentally incompetent to proceed.

  • University of Memphis offers faculty $3K for 'infusing' equity, social justice into curriculum: report

    The University of Memphis is offering a $3,000 stipend for faculty to infuse diversity, equity, inclusion and social justice into their courses.

  • COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy not linked to complications at birth - U.S. study

    COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy was not associated with preterm delivery or underweight newborns, in a study published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday. Rates of preterm birth were 4.9% among more than 10,000 women who received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, compared to 7.0% for roughly 36,000 unvaccinated women, researchers said on Tuesday in The CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

  • Daimler warns car owners of fire risk it lacks parts to fix

    Daimler's Mercedes-Benz has informed owners of its luxury cars of a technical defect that could spark a fire, the company said on Tuesday, adding a recall was not possible because parts needed to fix the problem are not available. The issue was traced to possible leakage in the coolant pump that could heat up components, Daimler said. The news was first reported by the mass-selling Bild newspaper, which published a copy of a letter Daimler sent to some 800,000 Mercedes-Benz owners affected by the defect that said "the risk of a fire could not be ruled out."

  • Exclusive-U.S. carrier Allegiant Air to buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets -sources

    Allegiant Air is close to ordering 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $5 billion at list prices, people familiar with the matter said, as the low-cost U.S. airline eyes a rebound in tourism. The deal for dozens of new jets would stem a series of commercial setbacks for Boeing Co. For Allegiant, it marks a shift from the airline's previous strategy of picking up second-hand jets at bargain prices, which has helped it accumulate more than 100 jets built by Europe's Airbus. The airline's change to Boeing comes after two of the planemaker's key customers, KLM and Australia's Qantas, late last year switched to Airbus, heightening competition between the two planemakers.

  • Would Army super-vax be palatable to anti-vaxxers?

    The Army May Have Developed a Super-Vaccine. Would America’s Right-Wing Libertarian Gun Guys Actually Take It?

  • 28 Very Specific Things Every '90s Kid Did One Last Time Without Realizing It

    Honestly, we need Stick Stickly back in our lives now more than ever.View Entire Post ›

  • Omicron estimated to be 95.4% of coronavirus variants in U.S., CDC says

    The CDC said the variant accounted for an estimated 77% of cases in the week ended Dec. 25, up from the 58.6% projection it had disclosed last week. The CDC had last week lowered its estimate for cases Omicron accounted for in the week ended Dec. 18 to 22% from 73%, citing additional data and discrepancies caused by the variant's rapid spread. The Delta variant accounts for 4.6% of all U.S. COVID-19 cases as of Jan. 1, the CDC data showed.

  • Bulls' Zach LaVine reacts to DeMar DeRozan player of month snub

    Joel Embiid beat out DeMar DeRozan for December's Eastern Conference player of the month award, much to the chagrin of Zach LaVine.

  • Angst over China, Russia lessens chance of US nuke changes

    Joe Biden’s arrival in the White House nearly a year ago seemed to herald a historic shift toward less U.S. reliance on nuclear weapons and possibly a shrinking of their numbers. Then China happened — revelations about its expanding nuclear force and talk of potential war with Taiwan. Now, major shifts in U.S. nuclear weapons policy seem much less likely, and while Biden may insist on certain adjustments, momentum toward a historic departure from the Trump administration's policy appears to have stalled.

  • Biden: COVID-19 surge means 'challenging' weeks ahead

    "We're going to see, as you all have been hearing, a continued rise in cases," Biden said at a meeting of the White House coronavirus response task force.And the president stressed that the safest way to confront the current surge was for Americans to get vaccinated against the illness, and seek out booster shots."So please, please, please get vaccinated now," he said.The remarks come a day after a Reuters tally showed the U.S. notched nearly a million new cases on Monday, a single-day record nearly double the previous high set last week."These coming weeks are going to be challenging," Biden said."We're going to get through this. We're going to get through it together."

  • Hospitals see big jumps in COVID-19 patients, but this surge is different from last winter

    Roughly two-thirds of patients who have tested positive at the four hospitals run by the L.A. County Department of Health Services were admitted for something other than the coronavirus.

  • Omicron Shows the Unvaccinated Will Never Be Safe

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyThe Omicron variant of SARS CoV2 has quickly upended at least three facts we thought we had established about t​​he COVID-19 pandemic.First, the transmissibility of Omicron has shattered all previous records, including those set by the Delta variant, which briefly had been considered just about worst-in-class due its extreme contagiousness. Second, it has shown us that COVID-19 can be a mild disease—if one considers a three- or four-day

  • Biden's 'pandemic of the unvaccinated' narrative falls apart as omicron cases skyrocket

    President Biden has repeatedly claimed that vaccinated people cannot spread the virus, despite his own Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's warnings about breakthrough cases.

  • 2022 Refuses To Be Outdone As Rare Case Of ‘Flurona’ Virus Emerges

    None of this is to be taken lightly.

  • Can you get a coronavirus vaccine while COVID positive? Here’s what to know

    Generally, the same guidelines apply to your booster plans.

  • Biden to the vaccinated: 'You are highly protected.' Biden to the unvaccinated: Be 'alarmed.' Live COVID updates.

    President Joe Biden sought to reassure the public that the federal government is prepared to address the growing COVID-19 health crisis. Latest news.

  • Fauci said 'focus on COVID-19 hospitalizations, not case numbers' just before US cases smashed records to top 1 million

    "One of the things we hope for is that this thing will peak after a period of a few weeks and turn around," Fauci said.